Ex-Barcelona striker Luis Suarez 'offered' to UEFA Champions League club: Reports

UEFA Champions League club Borussia Dortmund have been offered the chance to sign Barcelona legend Luis Suarez, according to Sky Deutschland.

Borussia Dortmund parted ways with Erling Haaland after Manchester City triggered the €60 million release clause in his deal earlier this summer. Signing a new striker thus became a top priority for the Bundesliga giants.

Edin Terzic's side identified Sebastien Haller as the ideal replacement for Haaland and worked out a deal with Ajax. The German club went on to the 28-year-old's services from the Eredivisie champions for €31 million.

However, it emerged on Monday that the Ivory Coast international has a tumor in his testicle. The striker has been forced to leave Borussia Dortmund's pre-season training camp in Switzerland as a result.

B/R Football @brfootball



Get well soon Dortmund has announced that Sébastien Haller has been diagnosed with a testicular tumor.Get well soon Dortmund has announced that Sébastien Haller has been diagnosed with a testicular tumor.Get well soon 🙏 https://t.co/uuJr0bxljJ

For the second time this summer, centre-forward has become an area of concern for Borussia Dortmund. With less than three weeks remaining before the Bundesliga commences, Terzic's side are in the market for a potential replacement for Haller.

Suarez has now emerged as a possible option for the German giants, according to the aforementioned source. The 35-year-old's services have reportedly been offered to the club in search of a new number 9.

The Uruguay international plied his trade for Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid last season. However, he has been without a club since his contract with Los Rojiblancos expires at the end of the campaign.

Borussia Dortmund seemingly have a number of options in mind to fill the void left by Haller. While Suarez is one of them, it remains to be seen if he will be offered a contract at Signal Iduna Park.

How did Luis Suarez fare for Barcelona and Atletico Madrid?

Suarez joined La Liga giants Barcelona from Liverpool for a deal worth over €85 million in 2014. He went on to establish himself as a key player for the Catalans, making 281 appearances across all competitions for them.

The Uruguayan scored 194 goals and provided 113 assists in those matches for the Blaugrana. Most importantly, he helped the Camp Nou outfit win 13 trophies during his time with them.

He then swapped the Catalans for Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2020. The striker helped Simeone's side win La Liga in his first season with them, netting 21 goals in 31 games.

Suarez gradually dropped Simeone's pecking order last season. He then left the club at the end of his contract.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far