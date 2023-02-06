Ex-Liverpool and Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho attracting shock loan interest amid poor run of form: Reports

Galatasaray are reportedly keen to sign former Liverpool and Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho on a short-term loan deal from Aston Villa.

Coutinho, 30, has fallen behind in the pecking order at Villa Park of late due to his poor run of form. He initially joined Unai Emery's side on a temporary deal from Barcelona last January. After impressing during his short stint, he secured a £17 million permanent move last summer.

However, the 68-cap Brazil international has failed to replicate his old form in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He is yet to register a single goal contribution for Villa in 20 appearances across all competitions so far.

According to The Sun, Galatasaray have identified Coutinho as a late loan target during their ongoing winter transfer window. The Super Lig giants are keen to sign him on an initial loan deal before February 8.

Should Coutinho seal a temporary move to Galatasaray, he would team up with a lot of recognizable faces. Former Chelsea playmaker Juan Mata, former Napoli attacker Dries Mertens, former Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi, former Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira would be some of his teammates.

Coutinho, who has a contract until June 2026 at Villa Park, earned his recognition during his five-year stint for Liverpool. He scored 54 goals and laid out 45 assists in 201 overall appearances for the Anfield outfit.

A right-footed technical dribbler blessed with passing and shooting, the Brazilian joined Barcelona from Liverpool in a deal worth up to £142 million in the winter of 2018. He helped the Catalan giants lift a total of five trophies, including two straight La Liga titles in 2018 and 2019.

Coutinho is also a one-time UEFA Champions League winner with Bayern Munich. He helped the Bavarians achieve a prestigious treble during the 2019-20 season during a shock season-long loan deal.

Liverpool set to battle Barcelona and Real Madrid for 31-year-old midfielder: Reports

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are set to face fierce competition from Barcelona and Real Madrid in their pursuit of Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante. With the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner in the final six months of his deal at Stamford Bridge, the trio are keen to snap him up on a free.

Kante, 31, has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world since joining the Blues from Leicester City for £32 million in 2016. So far, he has guided his current club to a total of six trophies, including a Premier League title and a UEFA Champions League crown.

Overall, Kante has scored 13 goals and contributed 15 assists in 262 appearances across all competitions for the west London outfit.

