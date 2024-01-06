Ex-Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson ready to spend millions in desperate attempt to return to Premier League: Reports

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is reportedly desperate to return to the Premier League after failing to adapt to life in the Saudi Pro League.

The Daily Mail reports that Henderson is eager to return to the English top flight amid his struggles at Al-Ettifaq. He only joined the Saudi side from the Reds in a £12 million move last summer.

Henderson, 33, was persuaded to join Faris Ad-Dahna by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard who manages the club. But, his side are struggling in the Saudi Pro League, sitting eighth, without a win in their last five outings.

Gerrard has come under increasing pressure amid Al-Ettifaq's poor performances this season. His assistant Ian Foster departed this week to become the new manager of EFL Championship outfit Plymouth Argyle.

Henderson is seriously considering leaving and will seriously consider any offers the club receives this month. He's struggled to adjust to the lifestyle in Saudi Arabia.

He reportedly earns £700,000 weekly at the Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Stadium. But, the tax-free element only applies if the former Reds midfielder honors the first two years of his contract. He's started the season with five assists in 19 games across competitions.

Henderson could end up with a tax bill of around £7 million should he return to England after six months. This is because Saudi Arabia operates a flat income tax rate of 20 percent.

The England international received a ton of criticism following his move from Anfield to Saudi. There are concerns about the country's human rights, and he was a massive advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

It's claimed that the criticism has taken a toll on Henderson who could now be eyeing a return to the Premier League. He spent 12 years at Liverpool, posting 33 goals and 61 assists in 492 games across competitions.

Henderson admitted he no longer felt wanted at Liverpool

Jordan Henderson felt forced out of Liverpool.

Henderson was a success during his time at Liverpool, winning the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the League Cup. The Englishman was named the FWA Footballer of the Year in 2020 after captaining the Merseysiders to the league title.

However, the veteran midfielder's final season at Anfield was a difficult one amid a lack of form. He managed three assists in 43 games across competitions.

Klopp oversaw a midfield rebuild in the summer which saw several midfielders depart. Henderson, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and James Milner all headed out of Merseyside.

Henderson suggested that he'd lost the trust of Klopp and his coaching staff leading to his departure. He said (via The Evening Standard):

"At that moment I felt as though my value or the want for me to stay, with the manager and within the club, maybe it had shifted. I knew that time would come at some point. I didn’t think it would be now. And I had to accept that."

Henderson joined Liverpool from Sunderland in 2011 for £20 million. He was appointed captain in 2015 following Gerrard's exit.