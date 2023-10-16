Ex-Liverpool duo included as Sir Jim Ratcliffe identifies 5-man shortlist to appoint Manchester United’s new sporting director: Reports

Billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is readying his plans for an initial takeover at Manchester United as his process to buy a minority stake in the club reportedly advances. The INEOS Group chairman has set up a five-man shortlist, from which the club's first-ever sporting director will be chosen.

Throughout its history as a football club, Manchester United have never had a sporting director. The Red Devils appointed John Murtough as their first football director, and he reports directly to the club's CEO Richard Arnold.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to succeed with his initial takeover plans, which will see him buy a 25% stake in the club for £1.4 billion. The Brit has reportedly asked for sporting control of Manchester United, with Britain's second-richest man keen to revive the club.

It has been reported that the first change Sir Jim Ratcliffe is prepared to implement is the addition of a sporting director. His team has already drawn up a shortlist of names to be contacted about the position, according to the Mirror.

Former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards is reportedly on the billionaire's wishlist. He helped Jurgen Klopp transform the Reds into one of the best teams in the world before exiting on a sabbatical last year.

Another name on the incoming management's list is Edwards' replacement at Anfield, Julian Ward. Ratcliffe and his group appreciate Ward and are considering him for the role after he left the Reds this summer.

Former AS Monaco director Paul Mitchell, who would be well known to Ratcliffe after his stint in Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, is another on the shortlist. Jean-Claude Blanc, already an associate of the INEOS Group, is another in consideration for the role.

Michael Edwards reportedly rejected an approach from Chelsea last year in favor of continuing his sabbatical. He is reportedly available now, as is Ward, but their Liverpool affiliations may make it difficult for Manchester United to convince them.

Ratcliffe, INEOS Group keen to salvage Manchester United

Manchester United fans and former players such as Gary Neville were left disappointed when they found out that the bid from Sheikh Jassim had been rejected. They believe the Qatari billionaire would be the best to handle the helm of the Red Devils' affairs.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, however, looks just as ready to get down to serious business as any other owner. The British billionaire has identified problems at the club, including unstructured spending on transfers since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ratcliffe's group intends to make a number of wholesale changes to the club's staff and playing squad, according to the Times. Manager Erik ten Hag is expected to remain safe for now but future performances will determine if he remains in charge.

Manchester United are currently 10th in the Premier League table, with four wins and four defeats in their first eight games.