Ex-Liverpool forward wanted by West Ham in surprise transfer: Reports

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, West Ham United are weighing up a move for former Liverpool striker Divock Origi. The 28-year-old Belgian forward has fallen down the pecking order at his current club AC Milan as Stefano Pioli prefers Olivier Giroud as the team's first choice striker.

Origi only scored two goals in 36 appearances for the Rossoneri in the 2022-23 season and a move away from Milan could help the striker rejuvenate his career.

West Ham are keen on bolstering their attack and were previously interested in Chelsea's Armando Broja. A move for the Albanian striker, though, was scrapped due to concerns over his injury issues.

The Hammers have now turned their attention towards Origi, a player who was useful for Jurgen Klopp's team during Liverpool's 2019 UEFA Champions League winning campaign. He made 175 appearances for the Reds, scoring 41 goals and providing 18 assists across competitions.

Origi is contracted with Milan until the end of the 2025-26 season and his current market value is around €6 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Origi's potential arrival could see West Ham part ways with Gianluca Scamacca. AS Roma are interested to take the player on loan. The Hammers, however, want to secure a permanent exit for the Italian striker.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacted to the dramatic draw against Greuther Furth

Liverpool were held to a 4-4 draw in their latest pre-season friendly against Greuther Furth. Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez (brace), and Mohamed Salah were on the scoresheet for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp reacted to the team's performance as he told the media following the draw against Greuther Furth, who currently play in the second division of German football (via the Reds' website):

“Spectacular result… a lot of good football situations, obviously we could have scored in the first half already, that was all good."

Speaking about his team conceding four goals, Klopp said:

"Of course nobody wants to concede four goals but you saw in the second half we tried to have a playing build-up and we were too late in mind, passed the balls too late, first touch not good, and that’s how we brought them back into the game. Scored on the other hand really, really nice goals, to be honest."

Liverpool's pre-season training camp in Germany came to an end with the draw. Klopp's side are going through rigorous pre-season preparations for the 2023-24 season after missing out on a top four finish last term.