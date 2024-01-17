Ex-Liverpool star Jordan Henderson was offered to Barcelona before securing move to European giants - Reports

Jordan Henderson had reportedly offered himself to Barcelona while plotting his exit from Al Ettifaq. The midfielder is keen on leaving Saudi Arabia and is close to joining Eredivisie giants Ajax.

As per a report in SPORT, Henderson was in talks with several clubs in the last few weeks as he was looking to find a new club. The former Liverpool captain was desperate to leave Al Ettifaq just months after joining them in the summer of 2023.

Barcelona are looking to add midfielders but cannot afford to pay significant transfer fees, given their precarious financial situation. They are reportedly looking to lure a couple of free agents and have also been linked with former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard, who has been without a club since the summer.

La Blaugrana have been dealing with a shortage of options since Gavi's ACL injury, which has ruled him out for the remainder of the season. According to the report, Henderson was interested in seeing if he could fill in for the youngster.

The Athletic have now reported that Henderson is close to finalizing a deal with Ajax and has agreed to terminate his contract with Al Ettifaq.

Barcelona are keen on signing players, but cannot afford them, says Xavi

Xavi has admitted that Barcelona are looking to sign players in the January window, but cannot afford them. He added that they need to find a way to compete despite it being 'the most difficult situation' in the club's history.

The Spanish tactician said:

"Barca would not be able to afford it. We have to find a way to compete. We are in one of the most difficult situations in the club's history. I have encountered difficulties from day one. I am a Cule and I want to pull the cart. I'm the first to encourage the players. It's complicated but we are competing."

Xavi added:

"Gavi's injury is a stab in the heart. It is a reality. Or the injury to Ter Stegen, who is one of the captains. These are not excuses, it's a reality. The economic situation is a reality. We will continue to fight. There is only one Gavi in the world. It is difficult to replace such a player. We miss him."

Barcelona lost the Supercopa de Espana final to Real Madrid 4-1 in Saudi Arabia. They are also fourth in La Liga - eight points behind leaders Girona (albeit with a game in hand).