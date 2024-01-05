Ex-Liverpool star Roberto Firmino could return to Premier League after offering himself to London club: Reports

Former Liverpool star Roberto Firmino could return to the Premier League and his services have been reportedly offered to a number of Premier League clubs.

According to TalkSPORT, this list includes London outfit Fulham. Firmino spent eight successful years on Merseyside, where he scored 111 goals and 79 assists in 362 appearances for the Reds.

The Brazilian superstar left the club last summer and joined Al-Ahli on a free transfer, signing a three-year deal. He scored a hat-trick on his debut, doing so in a 3-1 Saudi Pro League win over Al-Hazem in August,

Those have been Firmino's only goals in Saudi Arabia so far, and he has since gone 18 games without scoring for Al-Ahli. It seems he wants a return to England, where he won every major trophy with Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.

The Brazilian's destination may not be as glamorous as Anfield this time, but Craven Cottage has seen its fair share of big-name additions recently. After being promoted back to the first division for the 2022-23 campaign, Fulham finished 10th in the table with 52 points.

They further bolstered their squad this summer by signing the likes of Calvin Bassey, Adama Traore, Timothy Castagne, and Raul Jimenez. It remains to be seen if they can add Firmino to the list.

What former Liverpool teammate said about Roberto Firmino during their time at Anfield

More than his goals and assists, Roberto Firmino made a name for himself as a selfless forward who played a role in Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane's prolific success.

On paper, Firmino was one-third of the famed Firmino-Salah-Mane trident. Yet, at times, he appeared as the linchpin of the entire team. Back in February 2021, Mane spoke about the 32-year-old Brazil international and lauded him for his selflessness.

The Senegalese superstar, who is currently playing for Al-Nassr, told ESPN Brasil (h/t This Is Anfield):

"He [Roberto Firmino] deserves more credit than me and Mo, for sure. But it is part of football, always seeing the goals scored. But I think without Bobby I don’t see myself or Mo scoring as many goals as we have, to be honest.

"He makes everything easier for us. I think Brazil is just lucky to have Firmino. I always say to Bobby ‘you have to change your nationality and maybe come to Senegal’ – which for me would be a dream! I just love him and he is my favourite teammate."

Mane and Firmino shared the pitch 223 times as teammates, recording 24 joint goal participations. 75% of those were assisted by the former TSG Hoffenheim playmaker.