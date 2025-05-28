Ex-Manchester City star's stance on possible move to Tottenham amid interest from Arsenal comes to light: Reports

Arsenal target Leroy Sane is reportedly keen on returning to the Premier League and is linked with Tottenham Hotspur. According to Football Insider, the German forward has attracted clubs from England, Spain, and Saudi Arabia.
The Bundesliga giants have offered Sane contract extensions, but so far, the two parties have failed to reach an agreement. Leroy Sane joined Bayern Munich in July 2020 from Manchester City.
However, the 29-year-old has fallen back in the pecking order under Vincent Kompany. He started 17 games in the Bundesliga last season, and the Bavarians are also interested in recruiting reinforcements in attack this summer.
According to Sky Sports, Tottenham have a chance to sign the former Manchester City star after securing UEFA Champions League football. They defeated Manchester United 1-0 in the Europa League final and secured a spot in the UCL despite finishing 17th in the Premier League.
Meanwhile, Arsenal are also interested in signing the German forward as an aid to their frontline woes. Their London rivals, Chelsea, also see Leroy Sane as an upgrade for Jadon Sancho after the Manchester United loanee failed to make a significant impact in the 2024-25 campaign.
The German forward has played 220 games for Bayern across all competitions, scoring 61 goals and providing 55 assists. In his five years with the Bavarians, Sane has won four Bundesliga titles, two German Super Cups, the FIFA World Club Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup.
Thierry Henry claims Arsenal have underperformed in the last three seasons
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has claimed that the Gunners have underperformed in the last three seasons. The Frenchman has stated that the club should have won a cup or at least reached a final in that time.
However, the Gunners have failed in asserting dominance in domestic and European competitions. Henry stated that the results have raised questions about their performance. The former French forward told the Stick to Football podcast (via BBC Sport):
"I'm not saying that I'm disappointed with Arsenal, but it's normal that people are raising questions now about what the team is doing. I understand that at the very beginning, you arrive and it's not your team. You need at the very least three or four transfer windows to change everything that you want to."
He further added:
"For the last three years Arsenal have been in a situation where they should have at least brought one cup or (reached) a final."
The Gunners have finished second in the last three editions of the Premier League while averaging a total of 82 points per season.