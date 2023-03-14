Ex-Manchester United attacker offered whopping £9m-a-year deal to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League: Reports

Former Manchester United forward Wilfried Zaha has received a massive £9 million-a-year offer to join Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League, The Daily Mail has reported.

Crystal Palace forward Zaha will see his contract expire in June 2023. He was linked with many top-tier clubs in the January transfer window but decided to see out his contract at Selhurst Park. With him being in the final six months of his contract, the former Manchester United ace is free to negotiate with foreign clubs over a possible transfer in the summer.

As per The Daily Mail, Al-Nassr’s Saudi Pro League rivals Al-Ittihad are interested in signing the former Manchester United player.

It has been claimed that Al-Ittihad has already approached the 30-year-old with an eye-popping £9 million-a-year offer. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr are also believed to be keeping a close eye on the situation. They reportedly want the Crystal Palace man to join up with Ronaldo in attack next season.

Wilfried Zaha could join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League next season

Zaha is contemplating his future at Selhurst Park and has reportedly expressed his desire to play in the UEFA Champions League. Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace, who are toiling in 12th place in the Premier League standings, are still trying their luck.

They have reportedly put a massive £200,000-a-week offer on the table for the Ivorian. If he accepts the deal, he would become the highest-paid player in the club’s history. Seven-time European champions AC Milan are also believed to be interested in Zaha.

Since returning to Crystal Palace following his disastrous stint at Manchester United, during which he played only four matches, Zaha has emerged as one of the Eagles’ best players. In the Premier League, Zaha has featured in 285 matches for Palace, scoring 67 times and providing 42 assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo posts encouraging message ahead of crucial King’s Cup game

Cristiano Ronaldo cut a frustrating figure in Al-Nassr's 1-0 defeat to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday, 9 March, failing to put the opposing goalkeeper under pressure. The defeat saw Al-Nassr slip down to second place in the league standings.

The Riyadh-based club are eager to return to winning ways and will have the perfect opportunity to do so when they square off against Abha on Tuesday (14 March).

Ahead of the King’s Cup quarter-final clash, Ronaldo posted an encouraging message on Twitter.

His caption, which accompanied a couple of gym-workout pictures, read:

“Focus on the outcome not the obstacles!”

Cristiano Ronaldo has looked sharp since signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with Al-Nassr. The former Manchester United talisman has featured in eight matches for his new employers in all competitions, scoring as many times.

