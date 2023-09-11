Ex-Manchester United boss emerges as shock candidate for Germany job after Hansi Flick's sacking: Reports 

Former Manchester United technical director Ralf Rangnick has emerged as a shock candidate for the Germany job after Hansi Flick was sacked. This is according to The Independent.

Flick's tenure as Germany's manager came to an end after the 4-1 friendly loss against Japan. Die Mannschaft have been constantly underperforming during Flick's tenure as the manager. He took charge of 25 matches, winning only 12.

DFB president Bernd Neuendorf released a statement on Flick's sacking, that read (via DFB's website):

"The committees agreed that the Men's senior national team needs new impetus after the recent disappointing results. We need to look at that European Championshipa spirit of optimism and confidence in our own country."

It added:

"For me, personally, it is one of the most difficult decisions of my time in office so far. Because I appreciate Hansi Flick and his assistant coaches as football experts and people. But sporting success is the top priority for the DFB. Therefore the decision was unavoidable."

DFB are expected to look for a new manager soon as the 2024 European Championships, set to take place in Germany, is only nine months away.

Rangnick, who was in charge of Manchester United during the second half of the 2021-22 season following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking, is among the candidates. BILD reported that Zinedine Zidane is also among the candidates to take charge of Die Mannschaft.

Antonio Valencia praised Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho

Despite his young age, Alejandro Garnacho has been able to display his qualities whenever given a chance in Manchester United's first team. This has caught former Red Devils winger Antonio Valencia's attention, who recently praised the Spain-born Argentine forward.

Garnacho's speed and dynamic nature have proven to be a problem to deal with for oppositions. Speaking about the 19-year-old, Valencia said (9via the Red Devils' website):

“Garnacho has raised his level. He gets better every day. We knew he was coming off the back of an injury, but he entered the game really well. He took the pitch with a lot of an energy. He changed the face of the match, because he came on to cause pressure, and that’s what the team needed.”

Garnacho had a solid cameo performance during United's 3-1 loss against Arsenal at the Emirates. While he found the back of the net, the goal was ruled out for offside after VAR check.