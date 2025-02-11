Ex-Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag among candidates being discussed as potential managerial option at UCL club: Reports

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is among the candidates shorted for the Feyenoord job, according to Algemeen Dagblad via TBR Football. The Dutch club announced on Monday that coach Brian Priske and his assistant Bjorn Hamberg have left their positions at De Kuip.

The shocking development comes in the build-up to the Champions League playoffs first leg tie against AC Milan on Wednesday, February 12. Priske took charge of Feyenoord last summer following the departure of Arne Slot, who took charge at Liverpool.

However, the Danish manager struggled to impress with the Dutch side, registering 17 wins from 33 games in charge. Feyenoord are currently fifth in the Eredivisie table after 21 games, 12 points behind leaders Ajax.

The Rotterdam-based club are now eyeing Priske's replacement and have set their sights on Ten Hag, as well as his former assistant at Old Trafford Rene Hake. Hake could be an option for the job, or he could be considered in combination with Ten Hag.

The former Manchester United manager is available to take charge immediately after being sacked by the Premier League giants last October. Ten Hag signed a new contract with the Red Devils last summer but lost his job following a poor start to the campaign

Manchester United have since appointed former Sporting manager Ruben Amorim as his replacement. Ten Hag, meanwhile, already has experience of managing in the Eredivisie with Ajax, where he won the league thrice.

How has Manchester United performed under Ruben Amorim?

Ruben Amorim has endured a rocky start to life as Manchester United's new head coach. The Portuguese arrived at Old Trafford with an enviable CV, having won the league twice with Sporting in four seasons.

However, Amorim's attempts to implement his 3-4-3 system at the club have been futile. The Red Devils have struggled to meet the demands of the new formation, with the current squad perhaps not entirely suited for the job.

Manchester United have won 10 and lost eight of their 20 games under the Portuguese so far. Seven of those defeats have come in 11 games in the Premier League and the club are currently 13th in the league table after 24 games.

However, the Red Devils have fared better in the Europa League and the FA Cup, winning all their games in both tournaments. They were knocked out of the EFL Cup quarterfinals by Tottenham Hotspur and next face Spurs in the league on Sunday, February 16.

