Ex-Manchester United boss leading race to sign Jadon Sancho in January after Erik ten Hag bust-up - Reports

Jose Mourinho is reportedly eager to bring Jadon Sancho to AS Roma following his fallout with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

According to Italian outlet Il Romanista, the former Red Devils boss wants Sancho to join his Roma side. Mourinho has asked him to leave Old Trafford after being banished from the first team due to his bust-up with Ten Hag.

The Manchester United attacker hit back at the Red Devils boss' comments about him underperforming in training. Sancho claimed he was being made a scapegoat while defending his training level in a now-deleted post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The 23-year-old has not played for United since then, with the club announcing he would be training away from the first team. He was handed just three substitute appearances this season, amounting to 76 minutes of action.

Jadon Sancho is now eyeing a January exit amid his nightmare spell at Old Trafford. He arrived in 2021 from Borussia Dortmund for £73 million but has failed to live up to expectations.

Roma are now positioned as favorites to sign the England international although wages are proving to be a stumbling block. It won't be the first time Mourinho has returned to his former club for an acquisition.

Former Manchester United duo Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku have both joined the iconic Portuguese coach at the Stadio Olimpico. He may be the perfect manager to get Sancho's stagnating career back on track.

The English attacker has managed just 12 goals and six assists in 82 games across competitions for United. He has three years left on his contract but wants an early departure due to his clash with Ten Hag.

Erik ten Hag insists that Sancho's future at Manchester United depends on the English winger

Erik ten Hag makes clear his feelings on the English winger.

Ten Hag spoke before Manchester United's 1-0 win against Burnley on Saturday, September 23, when he was asked about Sancho's situation. The Red Devils boss sent the Englishman a message regarding a potential return to the first team (via Manchester Evening News):

"It depends on him. For the rest, we are preparing for Burnley and that's our focus. He will not be in the squad."

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that the situation between the young attacker and the United staff is still 'tense'. The former Dortmund winger needs to apologize to Ten Hag, staff and players to be reinstated into the Dutch coach's plans.

However, it appears that the player is standing firm on his stance that he's been made a scapegoat. He was sent for individual training by Ten Hag in the Netherlands for three months in the winter but issues didn't subside.