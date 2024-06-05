Ex-Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offered chance to renew rivalry with Jose Mourinho in Turkey: Reports

According to the English daily Mirror, Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been offered the chance to renew his rivalry with Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho made a surprising move this summer, joining Turkish giants Fenerbahce. This came a few months after the Portuguese was sacked by AS Roma. Solskjaer, meanwhile, could follow the Special One to Turkey.

The Norwegian has been out of management since being sacked by Manchester United in 2021. As per the aforementioned report, he has been offered the chance to manage Besiktas. Solskjaer reportedly turned down an offer from the Turkish club a few months ago.

Solskjaer replaced Mourinho at Old Trafford. After an initial spell as the interim boss, the Norwegian was made permanent at United. Mourinho, meanwhile, joined Spurs. The duo came up against each other in the Premier League.

Besiktas are on the hunt for a new manager. Solskjaer is once again a leading candidate and should he turn the chance down, former West Ham manager Slaven Bilic could get the call. Bilic has previously had a spell at the club.

Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United record

Jose Mourinho took charge of Manchester United at the start of the 2016-17 season. He was dismissed in December 2018. Mourinho was in charge for 144 games. He ended up winning 84, losing 29, and drawing 38 games.

Mourinho helped the Red Devils win the Europa League, the EFL Cup, and the Community Shield. Solskjaer took charge after Mourinho's departure and was sacked in November 2021.

He managed for 168 games in total. Solskjaer won 92 matches, drew 35, and lost 41 of those games. He didn't win a trophy with the Red Devils.

Solskjaer has been out of management for a while. He has been tipped to return to management sooner or later. Whether it is with Besiktas, remains to be seen. The Mourinho vs. Solskjaer rialry could be a good storyline for Turkish football.