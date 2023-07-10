Ex-Manchester United captain on the verge of joining Everton: Reports

Former Manchester United captain Ashley Young is set to join Everton after snubbing a move to newly promoted Luton. This is according to talkSPORT. Young last played for Aston Villa and is currently a free agent. He made 32 appearances for the Villans during the 2022–23 season.

Apart from Villa, Young has played for clubs like Manchester United and Watford. He made 261 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 19 goals and providing 43 assists.

Young also had a stint in Serie A with Inter Milan. Despite being 38, Young remains a useful player and could prove to be a good addition to Sean Syche's team.

The Toffees avoided relegation from the Premier League by the skin during the 2022–23 season. They finished in the 17th spot with 36 points, two more than 18th-placed Leicester City.

Young, a 39-time England international, will look to bring his wealth of experience to the Everton team and help them improve.

Casemiro about his adaptation at Manchester United

Casemiro joined Manchester United from Real Madrid at the start of the 2022–23 season. The Brazilian midfielder arrived as one of the best players in the world in his position.

Since his Old Trafford switch, Casemiro has already shown what he is capable of. He has been a mainstay at the heart of United's midfield. Casemiro has so far made 51 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring seven goals and providing six assists.

The 31-year-old recently opened up about how he felt loved since joining the club last season. He further added that it helped him massively in the adaptation process.

Speaking to Placar, Casemiro said (via the Red Devils' official website):

“Everyone at the club has always been very affectionate. I felt loved from day one, which wasn’t easy after spending ten years at Real Madrid."

He added:

“It’s the result of the work on the field, it was a very good mix of fans, employees, players, and this has been very important for my adaptation.”

United finished third in the Premier League and won the Carabao Cup in 2022–23. By virtue of their third-place finish, the Red Devils are back in the UEFA Champions League next season. Casemiro, a five-time winner of the UCL, could prove to be a key player for the club next term.

