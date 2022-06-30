Ex-Manchester United player interested in shock Old Trafford return this summer - Reports

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero is reportedly (via Manchester Evening News) interested in returning to the club.

The 35-year-old, who spent the 2021-22 campaign with Italian side Venezia, is set to become a free agent on June 30.

Manchester United signed Romero as a free agent in the summer of 2015. The Argentine shot-stopper was rarely used in the Premier League but became a regular in the UEFA Europa League under Jose Mourinho.

In the 2016-17 campaign, Romero helped the Red Devils to the Europa League title, keeping eight clean sheets in 12 appearances.

Jose Mourinho’s successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not allow Romero as much gametime at United. In the 2020-21 campaign, Solskjaer did not pick Romero for a single game across competitions, compelling the keeper to leave as a free agent last summer.

Despite enduring a bitter end to his time at Old Trafford, Romero is reportedly open to making a return.

Keeping Dean Henderson’s potential loan transfer to Nottingham Forest in mind, Erik ten Hag's side are looking to bring in a back-up goalkeeper.

The Mancunians have not yet made a formal offer for Romero, and as per a source close to the player, that's all they need to do to bring him back.

The keeper reportedly has a "lot of love" for the Old Trafford unit and would have no issues playing second-fiddle to David de Gea. According to the source, "he would always come back" if Manchester United made an offer for him.

Signing Sergio Romero would be a good move for Manchester United's morale

Sergio Romero established himself as a firm favorite during his spell at the club. He did not play very often, but whenever he did, he made it a point to leave his all on the pitch.

Romero proved himself time and again for the club, keeping 39 clean sheets in only 61 appearances for the club, conceding only 27 times.

At 35, Romero is past his prime, but he still has the agility to pull off some stunning saves. Additionally, bringing him back would give Manchester United the opportunity to do right by him.

Henry. @UtdHenry Sergio Romero is actually such a don. Top class goalkeeper, always good when called upon, never makes noise about anything, just gets on with it. Love him. Sergio Romero is actually such a don. Top class goalkeeper, always good when called upon, never makes noise about anything, just gets on with it. Love him.

Solskjaer's decision to freeze him out in the 2020-21 season did not sit well with many. The return of the fan favorite under Ten Hag could go a long way in getting some disgruntled fans back in the club's corner.

