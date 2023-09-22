Ex-Manchester United star David de Gea might retire if he doesn't receive offer to be the first-choice goalkeeper at a major club - Reports

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly considering retiring if he doesn't receive an offer from a major club.

According to The Guardian, De Gea has turned down approaches from many clubs, including from Saudi Arabia, as money is not his motivation. The Spanish shot-stopper wants to be first-choice at a big club.

The 32-year-old has been working on his fitness upon hopefully finding a suitable club. He left Manchester United in the summer after his contract expired with Andre Onana coming in as his replacement.

David de Gea still wants to play for major honors and feels he is capable of doing so. He is regarded as one of the best shot-stopping goalkeepers in Premier League history. He made 545 appearances during his 12 years at Old Trafford, keeping 190 clean sheets.

The Spaniard won the Premier League, the UEFA Europa League, the FA Cup and two League Cups. He was named as Manchester United's Player of the Year on a joint-record four occasions.

However, De Gea has struggled to find a new club since his departure from the Red Devils. He is thought to be disappointed with the manner of his exit from Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag's desire to replace him with Onana meant he was offered a new contract on reduced terms and didn't get a proper send-off in front of fans.

Bruno Fernandes wasn't happy with Manchester United's treatment of David de Gea

Bruno Fernandes bid farewell to David de Gea earlier this summer.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes made his feelings known about the club's handling of David de Gea's situation. The Portuguese playmaker took to Instagram shortly after it was announced that the veteran goalkeeper would be leaving. He stated (via talkSPORT):

“You deserved to say goodbye at the stadium with all the fans cheering you for all the beautiful memories. You made history at the club and your name will never be forgotten, and no one can take that away from you. All the best for what’s coming for you and your family.”

The pair had built a fond friendship following the Portugal international's arrival at United three years ago. They were both starters in Ten Hag's side's 2-0 win against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final last season.

However, David de Gea's season was plagued by several costly errors that constantly placed doubts on his future at Old Trafford. He was questionable when trying to save Ilkay Gundogan's winner in a 2-1 FA Cup final loss to rivals Manchester City.