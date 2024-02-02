Ex-Manchester United star David de Gea rejected chance to join PL club in the January transfer window: Reports

According to The Athletic, former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea rejected the chance to join Nottingham Forest during the January transfer window.

De Gea's association with the Red Devils came to an end at the end of the 2022-23 season as the Spaniard's contract ran out. He remains a free agent and has been linked with moves to the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Shabab reportedly keen on the player.

As per the aforementioned report, Forest offered De Gea a short-term deal, proposing that regular football until the end of the season could help the United legend.

However, he turned down the approach and Forest even enquired about Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale. Ramsdale has lost his number 1 spot to David Raya since the Spaniard's loan move from Brentford in the summer. They eventually brought in Matz Sels from Strasbourg for a reported £5.1 million fee.

De Gea, meanwhile, was also linked with a move to Newcastle United. While the transfer window has shut down, given his free-agent status, De Gea can still join any club.

David De Gea had an illustrious career for Manchester United. He made 545 appearances for the Red Devils, keeping 190 clean sheets for the club. De Gea also represented Spain 45 times during his career.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag extends support to Mason Mount

Since his reported $70 million summer move from Chelsea to Manchester United, Mason Mount has made only 12 appearances for the Red Devils, struggling with injuries.

Erik ten Hag has now addressed the situation, sympathizing with Mount. The Dutch manager, however, said that he expects Mount to eventually come good for the Red Devils. He said (via Manchester United's official website):

"I think he is struggling from the second game of the season. And then he returns for a period and picked up another injury. So, of course, that's not great."

Ten Hag added:

"Very frustrating for him and I really feel for him. So I want to be here for him. He had such expectations. I had high expectations, as I'm sure he is a very good player for us."

Ten Hag, however, updated fans that he doesn't expect Mount or Tyrell Malacia to be back in contention for the next game. Manchester United play West Ham United in a Premier League home clash on February 4.

