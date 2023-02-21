Ex-Manchester United star eyeing joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr amid interest from Saudi Arabian giants: Reports

Former Manchester United attacker Wilfried Zaha is considering joining Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo, according to The Evening Standard.

Al-Nassr snapped up Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer in December after the forward left Manchester United. Clubs in Saudi Arabia are positive that more elite footballers will follow in the footsteps of the Portuguese icon soon.

Saudi Pro League teams are thus looking to lure more European and South American players to the Middle East. Clubs have reportedly asked the state to fund transfers for some of the world's best players.

Crystal Palace's Zaha is one such player who is attracting significant transfer interest from Saudi Arabia. Clubs are said to be keeping a close eye on his contract situation at Selhurst Park.

Zaha's contract with the London outfit notably expires at the end of the season. He is increasingly likely to leave the club in the summer as he has already rejected multiple offers from the Eagles.

Serie A giants AC Milan have been credited with an interest in acquiring the attacker's services on a free transfer. However, he is also on the wishlist of three of Saudi Arabia's biggest clubs.

Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, and Al-Ittihad are considering a move for Zaha, according to the aforementioned source. A move to the former is particularly interesting for the Ivory Coast international.

The 30-year-old is said to be open to the idea of linking up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Mrsool Park. The former Manchester United attackers could thus lead the line for Al-Aalami next season.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Wilfried Zaha previously played for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo had two stints with Premier League giants Manchester United before joining Al-Nassr. He made a total of 346 appearances across all competitions during his time with the Red Devils.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 145 goals and provided 64 assists in those matches. He also helped the club win 10 trophies, including three Premier League titles.

Similarly, Wilfried Zaha was on the Old Trafford outfit's books for two years between 2013 and 2015. However, his spell at Manchester United was not as successful as Ronaldo's as he made just four appearances for the club.

The Ivorian, though, has been one of the most important players for Crystal Palace since making his senior debut for them. He has played 450 matches for them in all competitions across two spells.

