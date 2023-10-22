Ex-Manchester United star Jesse Lingard's wage demands are too high for Saudi club, move unlikely to happen - Reports

Former Manchester United playmaker Jesse Lingard is reportedly unlikely to move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq due to his wage demands.

The SPL has attracted some of Europe's biggest names in 2023 by handing them lucrative contracts. But according to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports (h/t @DeadlineDayLive on X), Al-Ettifaq find Lingard's wage demands too high.

As compared to their rivals, the Steven Gerrard-led side haven't signed household names such as Neymar Jr., Karim Benzema, and Cristiano Ronaldo. But they did bring in talented foreign players in the summer, with Moussa Dembele, Jack Hendry, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Demarai Gray joining their ranks.

Lingard, meanwhile, has been without a club since being released by Nottingham Forest this summer. He ended his 22-year association with Manchester United to join the Tricky Trees on a one-year deal in the 2022-23 season.

According to GOAL, Forest paid him £120,000 in weekly wages for the duration of his stay. The 30-year-old scored and assisted two goals in 20 games across competitions last season and struggled for playing time towards the end of the campaign.

Diogo Dalot screamer helps Manchester United down Sheffield United

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 in the Premier League at Bramall Lane on Saturday (21 October).

The Red Devils scored in the 28th minute after the in-form Scott McTominay's scuffed volley found its way into the net. A few minutes later, the Scotland international handled the ball inside the box, with Oli McBurnie making no mistake with the resulting spot-kick.

Manchester United seemed devoid of ideas and struggled to break down a resolute Sheffield United defense until Diogo Dalot's 25-yard screamer 13 minutes from time. The Portuguese full-back's strike ensured Erik ten Hag's side won consecutive league games for the first time this season.

Just before the October international, two second-half stoppage-time goals from McTominay helped Manchester United beat Brentford 2-1. They have now risen to a respectable eighth position in the table after nine matches, with 15 points to their name.

The Red Devils are now six points behind league leaders Manchester City, who have 21 points to their name. Tottenham Hotspur have a chance to reach the 23-point mark if they beat Fulham on Monday (23 October).

Manchester United's next task is a UEFA Champions League group-stage game at Old Trafford against Copenhagen on 24 October. The English side are at the bottom of Group A after losing both of their opening games in Europe this term.