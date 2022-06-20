Ex-Manchester United star played key role in Marcus Rashford's decision to stay at Old Trafford: Reports

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has reportedly decided to stay at the club this summer. The 24-year-old's future at the club was in doubt after he endured a dismal 2021-22 campaign.

According to Goal, the England international has decided to stay at Old Trafford after speaking with former Red Devils defender Daley Blind. Rashford's conversation with the 32-year-old Dutchman revolved around Manchester United's new manager Erik ten Hag.

Blind worked with the Dutch tactician for three years at Ajax during which the club won three Eredivisie titles, two KNVB Cups, and reached the semi-finals of the 2018-19 Champions League. The Netherlands international reportedly spoke to Rashford about Ten Hag's style of management and the way he treats his players.

Rashford was seen as one of the most promising young talents in the Premier League prior to last season. The 24-year-old missed the first two months of the campaign due to a shoulder injury and struggled to regain his form after returning to action.

He fell behind Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga in the pecking order at Old Trafford during the second half of the season under German tactician Ralf Rangnick. Rashford scored just five goals in 37 appearances in all competitions last season and looked a shadow of his former self.

Rashford was reportedly considering a move away from the club just a few months back. Despite the Red Devils parting ways with Rangnick and hiring Erik ten Hag, the forward was unsure about his future at the club until he had a conversation with Daley Blind.

The duo's conversation has reportedly left the 24-year-old excited at the prospect of working under the 52-year-old tactician. The Dutch coach is renowned for his ability to work with young talents and resurrect players' careers.

Ten Hag helped develop youngsters like Frenkie de Jong, Antony, David Neres and Matthijs de Ligt. He was able to rejuvenate the careers of the likes of Dusan Tadic and Sebastien Haller during his time in Amsterdam.

Apart from rebuilding, developing youngsters will be one of Erik ten Hag's biggest tasks at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag has been tasked with the job of rebuilding Manchester United's squad. The club endured a dismal 2021-22 campaign as they finished sixth in the Premier League.

They are expected to undergo a mass exodus this summer as Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani, and Juan Mata are set to leave the club after the expiration of their contracts on June 30. Nemanja Matic left the Red Devils by mutual consent despite having a year left on his contract.

Ten Hag is expected to sign adequate replacements and build a squad that will be able to implement his style of football. One of the Dutchman's most important tasks will be to develop and get the best out of Manchester United's youngsters. Developing and promoting young talents has always been a massive part of the club's DNA.

