Ex-Manchester United star traveling to USA amid 2 'groundbreaking' MLS offers: Reports

Former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is reportedly traveling to the USA to listen to offers from two Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs. According to ESPN, the England international has two 'groundbreaking' offers from two different clubs.

Lingard's contract with Manchester United expired last month and he is now a free agent. He registered 35 goals and 21 assists in 231 matches during his time at Old Trafford.

West Ham United, Everton, Barcelona and AC Milan have shown interest in signing him this summer. The latter two clubs also made contact with him earlier.

West Ham manager David Moyes is keen to sign Lingard this summer. The Englishman spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at the London Stadium. He scored nine goals and provided five assists in just 16 matches for the Hammers.

While he perhaps thought that this would spur his Manchester United career back on, that wasn't the case. He made just 21 appearances in all competitions last season, starting in just three of them. He scored two goals and provided one assist.

With the FIFA World Cup in Qatar coming later this year, Lingard will hope to find his way back into the England squad. Hence, it will be interesting to see if he does take the offer from MLS or maybe opt to stay in the Premier League for perhaps a better chance at selection.

Manchester United's summer transfer window so far

Manchester United have seen a host of players leave the club this summer. Lingard, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata have all left the Red Devils.

They've made just one signing so far in left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord. The 22-year-old Dutchman played 50 matches for Feyenoord in all competitions last season, registering one goal and five assists.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, United are also set to sign midfielder Christian Eriksen.

According to another report by Romano, the Red Devils could see their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo also leave this summer. The Portuguese forward is unhappy with the club's lack of ambition as they've made just one signing so far after a terrible season.

They finished sixth in the Premier League last season, accumulating their worst ever points tally (58) in over 30 years. They failed to qualify for the Champions League and were in total disarray on and off the pitch.

While United have appointed Erik ten Hag as their new manager, they perhaps need more reinforcements in the squad to really challenge for trophies.

