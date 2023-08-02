Ex-Manchester United superstar David de Gea receives offer to join Saudi Pro League: Reports

According to MARCA, former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has an offer on the table to join the Saudi Pro League. The Spaniard left the Red Devils as a free agent after 12 illustrious seasons at the Old Trafford club.

De Gea is yet to commit to his future. The aforementioned MARCA report, though, suggests that the Spaniard has a plan and is not looking to take a decision in a rush.

He has been one of the top goalkeepers in European football for more than a decade. Due to his status, De Gea doesn't want to join a club that offers a lesser level of competition.

The Spaniard established himself as a stalwart at Manchester United, making 545 appearances. He kept 190 clean sheets for the Red Devils after joining as a 21-year-old from Atletico Madrid.

Despite the season opener across the top European leagues closing in, De Gea remains patient and is looking to take a wise decision. Considering he is 32, the Spaniard might have one big move left in his career.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes recently spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo's heading ability

Cristiano Ronaldo is one headed goal shy from breaking Gerd Muller's tally of 144 to become the player with the most headed goals in the history of football. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored some spectacular headers during his Manchester United stint.

His goal in the 2007-08 UEFA Champions League final against Chelsea and another header against Roma is still fresh in the fans' memory. His leaping header against Roma was assisted by Scholes.

While picking his perfect player, Scholes chose Ronaldo's heading as the attribute as he said (via Manchester United's official website):

“I would probably go with Cristiano. Not many people give him credit for that. I remember one goal he did score - Roma away - he’s on the penalty spot and he leaps from the edge of the box. It was like a Michael Jordan jump and he smashed it in with his head.”

Ronaldo and Scholes played 183 matches together as teammates during their time at Old Trafford. The pair combined in nine goals and won 10 trophies, including one Champions League and three Premier League titles.