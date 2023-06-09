Ex-Manchester United superstar identified as potential target by Saudi Pro League clubs: Reports

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, who currently plays for Juventus, has reportedly emerged as a top target for Saudi Pro League clubs.

The Gulf nation's Public Investment Fund (PIF) have focused on making the football league stronger. They have already added the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr) and Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad) to the league.

And now according to 90min, they have turned their attention to Juventus' Pogba. The Frenchman, who helped France win the 2018 FIFA World Cup, has had an injury-plagued season.

He missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup after having to undergo meniscus surgery. Pogba has made only 10 appearances across competitions this season.

The Frenchman made 233 appearances for Manchester United across two spells. He scored 39 goals and provided 51 assists during his time at Old Trafford. He left United last summer before joining Juventus.

Pogba's compatriot N'Golo Kante is also set to join Al-Ittihad (via Fabrizio Romano).

Scott McTominay spoke about Erik ten Hag's impact at Manchester United

Since Erik ten Hag took over at Manchester United last summer, the Red Devils have made significant progress. They finished third in the Premier League, won the Carabao up, and were the runner-ups in the FA Cup.

Scott McTominay made 39 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils this season, scoring three goals and providing an assist. The midfielder spoke about Ten Hag's impact on the club in his first season in charge.

McTominay said (via Red Devils' website):

“Obviously, the transition in terms of his style is very, very different to some other coaches, but, as I say, that’s football. He’s always having you thinking, and having you think about new ideas and stuff like that."

He added:

“It’s good, that’s the best way to be with football: open-minded and going into every game, if he asks you to do something, you do it to the best of your abilities and you try to learn it as best as you can. I think, for me, it’s great. I love it.”

United will be back in the UEFA Champions League next season. Hence, Ten Hag's team have further room for improvement. They are also expected to make moves in the summer transfer window with attack being one of the main areas to improve.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes