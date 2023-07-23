Ex-Portugal coach Fernando Santos set to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi as he edges closer to being named Al-Shabab boss: Reports

According to reports from the Saudi media, Fernando Santos is set to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League as he will become the new manager of Al-Shabab.

Santos is reportedly set to leave his job as the Poland national team manager to join the Saudi Pro League. The 68-year-old took charge of the Polish national team after Portugal parted ways with him following their 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final loss against Morocco.

The coach was in charge when Cristiano Ronaldo won both of his international trophies, the UEFA Euro 2016 and the UEFA Nations League 2019, as a Portugese player.

However, their relationship came under scrutiny when Santos decided to bench the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for both of Portugal's knockout matches against Switzerland and Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The coach was sacked after the Selecaos were knocked out of the competition in Qatar. He now looks set to take charge of SPL club Al-Shabab, a team that will play Al-Nassr on July 29 in the Arab Cup of Champions.

Fernando Santos had no regrets over his decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo

Fernando Santos made a bold call when he decided to drop one of the greatest players ever, Cristiano Ronaldo, in Portugal's FIFA World Cup knockout games. Ronaldo is Portugal's captain and the highest goalscorer in the history of international football.

Many thought Santos made a mistake by leaving Ronaldo out despite the player not being in his best form. The coach, however, said he had no regrets about the decision as he said after the Morocco loss (via ESPN):

"I don't think so, no regrets. I think this was a team which played very well against Switzerland. Ronaldo is a great player, he came in when we thought it was necessary, so no regrets. If we take two persons that were the most upset it is Cristiano [Ronaldo] and myself. Of course we are upset, but that is part of the job of the coach and the player."

Ronaldo, meanwhile, recently said that he didn't have the chance to have a word with Fernando Santos after the 68-year-old was sacked as the Portugal manager. Ronaldo said (via O Jogo Portugal):

"I didn't have the opportunity to speak with Fernando Santos."

Despite the recent downs in the relationship between the duo, Cristiano Ronaldo and Fernando Santos will always remain in the history of Portugal's football as they brought the country's most decorated phase in international football together.