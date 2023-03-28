Ex-PSG boss emerges as leading candidate to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid, Raul seen as plan B: Reports

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly leading the race to become the next Real Madrid manager. Raul remains the club's plan B if they are to part ways with Carlo Ancelotti at the end of the season.

As per journalist Jorge C Picon, Pochettino has jumped into pole position as Real Madrid draw up a list of candidates who could replace Ancelotti. The Argentine has been out of a job since last summer after he was sacked by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

However, the Spanish side are not the only club chasing the Argentine's signature. Tottenham Hotspur are also keeping tabs on their former manager after Antonio Conte was sacked earlier this week.

Ancelotti has confirmed that he has no plans of quitting his role at Real Madrid, but reports suggest the club will sack him if they do not win La Liga or the UEFA Champions League.

Brazil FA confirm interest in Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti will not be out of a job for long should Real Madrid decide to sack him in the summer. The Italian reportedly has an offer from the Brazil FA on his table, who have repeatedly confirmed their interest.

CBF president Rodrigues spoke to Reuters and said:

"Ancelotti is unanimously respected among players. Not only Ronaldo Nazario or Vinicius Jr but all those that have played for him. I really admire him for his honesty in the way he works and how constant his work is. He needs no introductions. He is really a top coach who he has several achievements and we hope he can have even more.

"Ancelotti is not only the players' favourite but it seems the fans' too. Everywhere I go in Brazil, in every stadium, he is the first name the supporters ask me about. They talk about him in a very affectionate way, in recognition of an exemplary work he has done in his career. Let's have faith in God, wait for the appropriate time, and we'll see if we can make it happen as we look for the new coach of the Brazilian national team."

Ederson and Rodrygo have also spoken about Ancelotti taking the job, but the Italian has denied holding talks with Brazil.

