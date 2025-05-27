Ex-Real Madrid defender pushing for his club to sign Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal captain makes ‘chapter over’ claim at Al-Nassr: Reports

According to journalist Nicolo Schira (via GOAL), Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos has urged his club Monterrey to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese legend is currently standing on the threshold of a potential departure from Saudi Arabia.

After Al-Nassr lost 3-2 to Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League on May 26, Ronaldo took to social media to share a cryptic post that said:

"This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all."

Meanwhile, it has come to light that his former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos is lobbying for Monterrey to sign Ronaldo. Ramos signed up for the Mexican club, who are set to play in this year's FIFA Club World Cup. This means that Cristiano Ronaldo would have a chance at a trophy if he joins them.

Ramos signed for Monterrey in February 2025 and is the team's captain. He is reported to be using his personal friendship with Ronaldo in a bid to seal the deal. His Liga MX side were winners of the CONCACAF Champions League title in 2021 and will be taking part in the expanded 32-team FIFA Club World Cup. The games will start on June 14 in the US.

Al-Nassr failed to qualify for the tournament, which has fueled rumors that Ronaldo is considering a short-term deal with another team. A transfer to Monterrey would pair him with Ramos, with whom he had a successful spell when he played for Real Madrid, winning four UEFA Champions League titles in a row with him.

Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Real Madrid, as journalist reveals "absolutely anything can happen"

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr future has been in question, with much uncertainty about his next club. This has added fuel to speculation about a Real Madrid return, particularly after journalist Edu Aguirre teased that "absolutely anything can happen" (via Real Madrid Confidencial).

Aguirre happens to be a close friend of the Portugal captain, providing him with some potential insight into Ronaldo's thoughts about his future. The legendary striker's current contract at Al-Nassr runs until June 30, 2025, and an extension has not been signed yet.

It was reported (via VNExpress) that the Saudi club offered him an extension with a 52% reduction in wages, lowering his yearly pay to €96 million. The offer also included a 5% ownership in the club.

A return to Madrid, where Cristiano Ronaldo broke Raul's record to be the club's top scorer with 450 goals in 438 matches, remains on the cards. But with a young manager like Xabi Alonso at the helm of affairs, such a transfer would become tricky.

