Ex-Real Madrid star offered to Jose Mourinho as Nicolo Zaniolo replacement at Roma: Reports

Former Real Madrid midfielder Isco has reportedly been offered to Jose Mourinho's AS Roma as a replacement for Nicolo Zaniolo. The latter looks set for a move to Galatasaray before the Turkish transfer window closes on Wednesday (February 8).

According to Calciomercato (via Football Italia), the Italian midfielder is open to moving to Nef Stadyumu. This paves the way for Roma to sign a replacement, and Isco's intermediaries have offered his services to the Serie A club.

The former Real Madrid man is a free agent as his contract with Sevilla was terminated after just four months. He was on the brink of joining Bundesliga side Union Berlin until negotiations collapsed over a dispute over his wages.

Isco was earning €1 million per season at Sevilla; however, a series of add-ons would take that to €5 million. He is asking for the same deal for whichever club wishes to sign him.

The 30-year-old made 353 appearances across competitions for Los Blancos, scoring 53 goals and providing 57 assists. He boasts an abundance of experience, having played in and lifted the UEFA Champions League on five occasions.

Isco never got the opportunity to work under Mourinho at the Santiago Bernabeu. He joined Madrid in 2013, months after the Galacticos dismissed the Portuguese coach.

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois and Karim Benzema are ruled out of the FIFA Club World Cup

Karim Benzema (left) and Thibaut Courtois (right) are ruled out of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have headed to Morocco for the FIFA Club World Cup after their UEFA Champions League success last season. They face Al Ahly in the semifinals on Wednesday (February 8). If they beat the Egyptian side, Los Blancos will meet either Flamengo or Al Hilal in the final three days later.

Real Madrid's squad for the campaign in Morocco has been released, and they will be without Courtois and Benzema for the tournament. The former suffered an adductor muscle injury in the warm-up ahead of the side's shock 1-0 loss to Mallorca on Sunday (February 5). Meanwhile, the latter missed the trip to Palma and will not recover in time for the FIFA Club World Cup. Brazilian defender Eder Militao has also been left out of the squad as he is dealing with fitness issues.

Ancelotti is expected to rotate his squad as they look to win the competition for the fifth time. Their shock defeat to Mallorca has placed a ton of pressure on Los Blancos to react.

