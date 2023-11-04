Ex-Spain manager waiting for call from Manchester United to take over as head coach: Reports

Former Spain boss Julen Lopetegui is reportedly awaiting a call from Manchester United to take over from their embattled tactician Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag is treading on thin ice at Old Trafford after his United side made their worst start to a season in 61 games. They did register a last-gasp 1-0 Premier League win at Fulham on Saturday (November 4) but remain eighth in the standings.

The Red Devils have lost eight times in 16 games across competitions, including five times in 11 league games. Most of their eight wins this season have been by single-goal margins, with the winner coming late on. That has far from enthused fans and the club hierarchy.

According to Sport, Lopetegui is one of the candidates to replace Ten Hag, who appears unlikely to last the season at Old Trafford. The Spaniard is looking for a new job after leaving Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer.

The aforementioned report says that Lopetegui is 'waiting for a call' from United. The Spaniard reportedly enjoyed working in England. He's currently in the country and wants to continue his managerial career there.

However, Lopetegui doesn't appear to be high up the list of options like Unai Emery and Zinedine, which United have chalked up.

"It's a massive win" - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag after Fulham win

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is a relieved man after his side returned to winning ways at Fulham following consecutive 3-0 home defeats across competitions in the last week.

United left it late but got the job done with a 91st-minute Bruno Fernandes winner assisted by substitute Facundo Pellistri. The visitors then saw out a nervy eight minutes of stoppage time to seal all three points.

Following the last-gasp win, Ten Hag told United's website that his team produced a 'solid' performance:

"It's a good feeling of course. If you win it always is. But the performance was good. It's a massive win and a solid performance."

About the late winner, he added:

"It's always great when you score in the dying seconds of the game, I would always say that you win a game, but we scored already in the first half, very quickly in the game. So we can say from the whistle till the end, we played a good game."

United will now seek to continue their winning ways at FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (November 8).