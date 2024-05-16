Exit-bound Manchester United star Raphael Varane linked with summer switch to former club - Reports

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has been linked to a return to his former club in France, RC Lens. This comes after the World Cup-winning centre-back announced that he would be leaving Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Varane has been one of the best defenders of his generation, winning trophies regularly with Real Madrid before making the switch to Manchester United. Since he joined the club in 2021, he's won the Carabao Cup, while helping them reach the final of the FA Cup this season.

He could leave England with another medal in his cabinet if the Red Devils can beat their local rivals Manchester City at Wembley on May 25. According to reports from Foot Mercato (via Daily Mail), Raphael Varane might potentially opt for a move to his boyhood club in Lens.

The French outfit are said to be highly interested in the Real Madrid legend's services. He had revealed an interest in completing his career with Lens or in Manchester. With an exit now on the cards, a move across the channel seems to be on the cards.

Varane shared a video to the fans after announcing his exit (via Daily Mail):

"To you guys, supporters of Manchester United, it's been an amazing few years, to play for this special club and wear that shirt. For my kids, it's home here. It's going to be a special place for me, for life... I'll see you at Old Trafford to say goodbye for the last game at home this season and it's going to be a very emotional day for me, for sure."

He said goodbye to the Old Trafford faithful after Manchester United's last home game of the season against Newcastle United, where they won 3-2 on May 15.

Erik ten Hag addresses fans at Manchester United's final home game of the season

It was somewhat of a pleasurable moment as a 3-2 win over Newcastle meant that Erik ten Hag spoke to a fairly accepting crowd at Old Trafford after the game. This has come after a topsy-turvy season that has seen United struggle to get into European spots in the league, while also reaching the FA Cup final.

He spoke about the season to the fans, saying (via GOAL):

"I've said before that some good things are happening. Some very good things. There is high potential in the club. This season is not over yet. We will travel to Brighton where we go for three points, and then we go to Wembley. And I promise you that the players will give everything to bring a cup to Old Trafford."

Ten Hag's job is reportedly on the line due to their poor standing in the league. Hence, he will be hoping the Manchester United players can indeed do their very best to win the FA Cup.