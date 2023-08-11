Exit-linked Manchester United star set to stay at club despite offer from PL rivals - Reports

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is set to remain at the club after West Ham United failed with a £30 million bid for the player.

Sky Sports reports that McTominay is set to remain at Old Trafford following West Ham's £30 million offer that was rejected by the Red Devils. The Scot looks set to head into the new season as part of Erik ten Hag's plans.

The Athletic delve more into Ten Hag's intentions to keep the 26-year-old as he is thought to value him at more than £40 million. McTominay dropped out of Manchester United's starting lineup last season following the arrival of Casemiro.

However, McTominay has proven to be an astute option for Ten Hag when called upon. He featured 39 times across competitions, scoring three goals and providing one assist. The Scotland international has two years left on his contract with the Red Devils and will now compete for a starting berth at Old Trafford.

West Ham failed with their pursuit of McTominay and have instead switched their focus to Southampton's James Ward-Prowse. They had tried signing the Scot alongside his Manchester United teammate Harry Maguire with a dual bid.

Maguire is heading to the London Stadium in a £30 million deal but McTominay isn't following him. He has been with the Red Devils his entire career, climbing the youth ranks before making his senior debut in 2017.

Manchester United's Scott McTominay on Jose Mourinho's influence on him

Scott McTominay (above) revealed he owed a lot to Jose Mourinho.

Scott McTominay talked up AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho's influence on him while at Manchester United and thereafter. It was the Portuguese tactician who introduced the Scot to the Red Devils' senior team.

The versatile midfielder featured 31 times under Mourinho and enjoyed some of his best form under the legendary coach. However, the enigmatic former United boss exited in 2018 but McTominay revealed a year later that he still spoke to him. He said (via Sky Sports):

"Jose is very special to me. He still keeps in contact with me now and keeps in touch after some games."

McTominay continued by explaining why Mourinho is held in high regard by himself and his family:

"He'll always have a special place in mine and my family's heart because he's the one who brought you in, he was the one who trusted you, he was the one who had belief in you. I owe a tremendous amount of credit to him because if it wasn't for him I might not necessarily be sitting in this seat."

The duo didn't win silverware during their short spell working together. However, the Portuguese tactician's role in putting McTominay on the footballing map cannot be understated.