Fabrizio Romano believes Arsenal could sign 22-year-old star midfielder this summer - Reports

Renowned football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes Arsenal could sign Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid this summer, even if the possibility for the same is minimal, according to HITC.

Speaking on The Arsenal Lounge YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano said Martin Odegaard's immediate future lies with Real Madrid. However, Arsenal could swoop-in for the 22-year-old Norwegian even if there is 1% chance of him leaving the Bernabeu. Romano said:

“I think Odegaard will stay at Real Madrid, but if things will change, Arsenal want to be ready to jump at the deal. If Odegaard will have also 1% chance of leaving Real Madrid this summer, Arsenal will be there because they love the player.”

Martin Odegaard joined Arsenal on a six-month loan deal from Real Madrid in January. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder played 14 times in the Premier League, scoring once and assisting twice. Martin Odegaard also had a great partnership with Emile-Smith Rowe in Arsenal's attack.

According to the aforementioned source, Arsenal could be the front-runners if Martin Odegaard is available on the transfer market this summer, even if it is a loan deal again.

However, new Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti could well decide to use the 22-year-old midfielder as the trio of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro are getting old now.

Also Read: Jim Beglin's column - Best possible starting XI for Liverpool next season

Fabrizio Romano: “I think Odegaard will stay at Real Madrid, but if things will change, Arsenal want to be ready to jump at the deal. If Odegaard will have also 1% chance of leaving Real Madrid this summer, Arsenal will be there because they love the player.”

[@ArsenalLounge] — arsenview.com (@arsenview) July 23, 2021

Arsenal are in need of a new central midfielder this summer

Arsenal go into the new season knowing they need a new midfielder to be competitive. The likes of Lucas Torreira, Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny are close to leaving the Emirates this summer. This will leave Arsenal with just Thomas Partey as a proven midfield option.

The Gunners, however, have been linked with multiple midfielders in the transfer window. The likes of James Maddison, Jordan Henderson and Sander Berge have all been linked with a move to North London.

Arsenal are planning a major squad overhaul this summer. The Gunners are close to completing the signing of Brighton defender Ben White for £50 million and are also linked with Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The Gunners have also completed the signing of Albert Sambi Lokonga from Belgian side Anderlecht.

Official and confirmed. Albert Sambi Lokonga joins Arsenal on a permanent deal for €17.5m + €4.5m add ons. Contract until June 2026. Number 23. ⚪️🔴 #AFC



Next one: Ben White, done deal to be announced in the next days after medicals. £50m to Brighton, personal terms agreed. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2021

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal's plans for midfield, Update on Barcelona's plans for Griezmann and more

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Diptanil Roy