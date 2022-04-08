Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal and Manchester United target set to sign with new agent close to Jorge Mendes

Benfica star Darwin Nunez, who is wanted by Manchester United and Arsenal, will leave his current agent to sign with a close associate of Jorge Mendes, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 22-year-old forward is reportedly one of European football's most wanted players after enjoying a hugely successful season at the Estadio Da Luz, scoring 28 goals in 35 games.

Nunez scored in his side's 3-1 Champions League first leg defeat to Liverpool, and the Uruguayan confirmed on his Twitter feed that he would be leaving his current agent Edgardo Lasalvia.

Darwin Nuñez @Darwinn99 Quiero aclarar que no renovaré mi contrato con el que era mi representante Edgardo Lasalvia.

It appears, however, that Lasalvia is keen to keep his star client, with SPORT in Spain reporting that the agent 'does not accept the break'. It is also claimed that Lasaliva agreed to a large commission with Benfica when Nunez was sold, and former club America are also due 20% of any profit that is made on the Uruguayan.

It is also reported that the player has improved his personal security and that of his family home in Uruguay. But in the tweet, he states that he has not received any personal threats.

Mendes is one of world football's most famous superagents, and his clients include Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva and Joao Felix. The Benfica starlet's imminent switch suggests may be on the move in the summer.

GOAL @goal That's 22-year-old Darwin Nunez's 28th goal of the season 🤯 That's 22-year-old Darwin Nunez's 28th goal of the season 🤯 https://t.co/7idCwMRDFM

Darwin Nunez linked with numerous clubs, including Manchester United and Arsenal

According to Romano, Benfica turned down a €45 million offer for Nunez from West Ham in January. But it is likely the Eagles will soon receive a flood of offers for the exceptional young forward.

The Mail reports that the Primera Liga club want around €72 million for their talismanic forward, over three times what they paid for him in 2020.

The report also claims that while Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal are all keen on signing Nunez, a transfer to Spain is more likely. Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are interested in bringing in the player who is comfortable in numerous positions, including attacking midfield and left wing.

Manchester United are also interested in bringing in Spurs forward Harry Kane as part of a summer squad overhaul, as reported by The Mail. That move may however prove to be financially difficult for the club, with the asking price for Nunez allegedly half of what the north London club want for Kane.

Arsenal are also in the market for a centre-forward with their current number nine Alexandre Lacazette out of contract in June. But the Gunners will need to be playing Champions League football next season to have a chance of securing the signature of one of Europe's hottest prospects.

Remember the name. 35 games28 goalsNo U23 player in top-flight European football has scored more goals than Darwin Núñez this season.Remember the name. ▪️ 35 games▪️ 28 goalsNo U23 player in top-flight European football has scored more goals than Darwin Núñez this season.Remember the name. 🙌 https://t.co/jjV7njbRLZ

