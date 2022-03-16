Fabrizio Romano comments on Tottenham Hotspur's pursuit of Barcelona attacker

Barcelona star Memphis Depay was recently linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur after the Catalans were ready to offload the player this summer. However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Spurs have not made any attempt to sign the Dutch striker.

“From what I am told Tottenham are not negotiating for Memphis Depay and I’m told from Tottenham’s side they made no bid for Memphis Depay. “Let’s see what will happen with Barcelona and if they will be open to let him go but as of now, Tottenham are not working to sign him.” said Fabrizio Romano on his twitch channel.

Depay joined Barcelona last summer from French club Lyon as a free agent. The 28-year-old made a great impression in his initial few matches as he consistently chipped in with goals and assists. However, a recent hamstring injury and tendon problems shattered his momentum as he missed 13 games during that period.

Still, Depay has managed to chip in with 10 goals and two assists for his team in 27 appearances in all competitions this season.

However, the latest addition of forwards by Xavi Hernandez during the January transfer window has lessened Depay's game time at Barca. They signed Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traore, who have all hit the ground running.

After realizing that he could be a fringe player at Barcelona, Depay will certainly look to find a way out of the club this summer. The summer window is still months away and anything could happen between now and then. The Catalans will also try to offload Depay as the club will need to balance the books for more signings in the summer.

Tottenham Hotspur set to enter the race for signing Barcelona target Nabil Fekir

According to a recent report from Marca, Barcelona could face stiff competition from Tottenham for the signature of Real Betis star Nabil Fekir this summer.

Fekir has been instrumental in the success that his club Real Betis have had this season. Betis are currently fifth in La Liga and are only two points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.

Fekir has made 37 appearances for his side in all competitions this season and has chipped in with 10 goals and seven assists.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte would reportedly like to have the Frenchman at Spurs next season as the club looks to rebuild under the Italian's watch. However, Fekir reportedly prefers a move to Blaugrana as Xavi Hernandez is making great improvements to the club's style of football.

