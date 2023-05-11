Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal have agreed contract extensions with 2 key players, talks ongoing with William Saliba

Transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal have agreed to extend the contracts of Aaron Ramsdale and Bukayo Saka. He added that they are also in conversations with William Saliba to tie him down to a new deal.

The trio have been vital to the Gunners' Premier League title challenge this term. The Gunners are second in the standings, just a point behind Manchester City, who have a game in hand. They now seem to be on the verge of receiving their reward for the same.

Romano tweeted:

"Arsenal will complete and announce soon the contract extension for Aaron Ramsdale. New deal agreed with improved salary; Ramsdale has accepted the proposal."

He added:

"Announcement expected soon also for Saka new deal until 2028. Talks still ongoing with William Saliba."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Announcement expected soon also for Saka new deal until 2028. Talks still ongoing with William Saliba. Arsenal will complete and announce soon the contract extension for Aaron Ramsdale. New deal agreed with improved salary; Ramsdale has accepted the proposal.Announcement expected soon also for Saka new deal until 2028. Talks still ongoing with William Saliba. Arsenal will complete and announce soon the contract extension for Aaron Ramsdale. New deal agreed with improved salary; Ramsdale has accepted the proposal. ⚪️🔴 #AFC Announcement expected soon also for Saka new deal until 2028. Talks still ongoing with William Saliba. https://t.co/pz6K1rFSDp

Both Saka and Saliba's contracts run out in 2024, while Ramsdale's runs till 2025. Romano only provided an update on Saka's new deal, with the player set to sign till 2028.

In a separate tweet, he also added that the English forward agreed a new contract with Arsenal two months ago.

How Ramsdale, Saliba and Saka have fared for Arsenal this season?

Arsenal have undoubtedly punched above their weight this season, in the eyes of many.

While the Gunners failed to progress deep in the domestic cups or the UEFA Europa League, their performances in the Premier League have been fabulous. Aaron Ramsdale, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba have arguably been three of their best players this season.

Ramsdale has played in all 35 league games this term and kept 13 clean sheets. He has averaged 2.6 saves and 15.4 accurate passes per game, largely impressing despite making two errors leading to goals.

Meanwhile, Saka's durability has been impressive, with the winger playing all 35 Premier League games, too. He has had 13 goals and 11 assists, averaging 2.1 key passes, 5.3 duels and 81% passing accuracy.

Lastly, Saliba has been, in many's eyes, Arsenal's best defender this season, with the team struggling without him since he picked up an injury in March. The Frenchman, in his first full season with the senior team, has scored twice and assisted once in 27 league games, helping his team keep 12 clean sheets.

He has averaged a passing accuracy of 91%, 4.0 duels, 3.0 clearances and 1.3 tackles per game.

Poll : 0 votes