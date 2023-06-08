Fabrizio Romano confirms Inter Miami are looking to sign Sergio Busquets and Argentina superstar after Lionel Messi capture

Transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Inter Miami are trying to bring in Sergio Busquets and Angel Di Maria to add to their big-name signing of Lionel Messi.

The Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit effectively confirmed Messi's arrival on Wednesday, June 7, via a cryptic video on their social media pages. You can view it below:

Additionally, La Pulga also released a statement to clarify why he chose to join the Herons instead of making an emotional return to Barcelona.

Romano has now reported that Inter Miami could go after Lionel Messi's former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets and current Argentina teammate Angel Di Maria. He added, however, that Di Maria could prefer to stay back in Europe, with boyhood club SL Benfica a potential destination.

The transfer news expert provided the update via his Twitter page on Wednesday, June 7, writing:

"Inter Miami are considering a move for Ángel Di Maria as free agent, as called by @CLMerlo — understand they are informed on conditions of the deal. Europe remains the priority, Benfica are on it.

"Meanwhile, Inter Miami are still insisting to sign Sergio Busquets."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MLS



Europe remains the priority, Benfica are on it. Meanwhile, Inter Miami are still insisting to sign Sergio Busquets. Inter Miami are considering a move for Ángel Di Maria as free agent, as called by @CLMerlo — understand they are informed on conditions of the deal.Europe remains the priority, Benfica are on it. Meanwhile, Inter Miami are still insisting to sign Sergio Busquets. Inter Miami are considering a move for Ángel Di Maria as free agent, as called by @CLMerlo — understand they are informed on conditions of the deal. 🇺🇸🇦🇷 #MLSEurope remains the priority, Benfica are on it. Meanwhile, Inter Miami are still insisting to sign Sergio Busquets. https://t.co/kSMnIzsZRp

Busquets chose to not extend his deal with Barcelona, which expires at the end of this month. The Blaugrana hosted a farewell for both him and fellow Spanish veteran Jordi Alba after the conclusion of the 2022-23 club season.

Di Maria, meanwhile, joined Juventus on a one-year deal last summer upon the expiry of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Argentine recorded eight goals and seven assists in 40 games for La Bianconeri, who did not renew his contract, making him a free agent from July 1 as well.

Lionel Messi has played and won several matches with both Sergio Busquets and Angel Di Maria

Lionel Messi has played 853 matches across his senior club career. A mammoth 567 of those were alongside Sergio Busquets at Barcelona.

The duo combined for 23 goals and helped the Blaugrana win 401 of those matches (70.72%), while losing just 65 times. Together, they lifted three UEFA Champions League titles, eight La Liga trophies, three FIFA Club World Cups and three UEFA Super Cups, among other honors.

Lionel Messi has also shared the pitch 134 times with Angel Di Maria, largely for Argentina, but also on 24 occasions for PSG during the 2021-22 season. They have linked up for 15 goal participations, while winning 87 of those games (64.93%) and losing 20 times.

The duo, who have been friends since a very young age, most recently lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup and were seen celebrating together. Prior to that, they won an Olympic Gold Medal, the 2007 FIFA U20 World Cup and the Copa America 2021 with La Albiceleste, as well as the Ligue 1 title with PSG.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes