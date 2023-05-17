Fabrizio Romano provides fresh update on Barcelona vice-captain Jordi Alba’s future

Transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano has stated that Barcelona and vice-captain Jordi Alba are yet to agree upon a salary reduction.

The Blaugrana are reportedly looking to reduce the salaries of players as they continue to grapple with financial issues. Among their list of high earners is Alba, who has been with the club since 2012.

The veteran left-back's current deal at the Spotify Camp Nou expires in the summer of 2024. Alba, alongside captain Sergio Busquets, previously took a pay-cut during the 2021 summer transfer window to help his side make additions to their squad.

However, the Spaniard and the Catalans haven't reached an agreement to do the same once again, according to Romano. He provided the update via Twitter on Wednesday, May 17, writing:

"There's still no concrete negotiation between Jordi Alba and Barcelona over salary reduction; this was not discussed in the meeting that took place on Tuesday while club plans remain to reduce salaries."

There have also been rumors about Alba's future, with The Athletic reporting that the club are open to reaching a mutual agreement for the defender to leave. Romano, however, stated in a latter part of his aforementioned tweet that Alba would be happy to continue his journey with Barcelona:

"Alba, under contract until 2024; he'd be happy to stay at Barça."

The Spaniard has been linked with a transfer to the MLS in the United States as well as a potential move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Barcelona's Jordi Alba has seen his playing time reduce this season

Jordi Alba is undoubtedly a bonafide Barcelona legend, having played a key role in the club's golden generation. A La Masia product, he refined his game at Valencia before joining the Catalans in the summer of 2012 as a replacement for Eric Abidal, a role he has filled admirably.

After enjoying multiple successful campaigns as the club's first-choice left-back, the ongoing season saw a potential change of guard. The rise of teenager Alejandro Balde has limited Alba's minutes, with manager Xavi Hernandez preferring the former's dynamism on the left flank.

Alba has recorded 36 or more appearances across competitions in each of his last five seasons at the Spotify Camp Nou. However, he has featured just 28 times this term, starting on only 18 occasions. In that time, the left-back has contributed two goals and six assists.

Overall, Alba has made 457 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions, recording 27 goals and 99 assists. He recently won his sixth La Liga title to go with one UEFA Champions League trophy, five Spanish Cups, four Spanish Super Cups, one UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup.

