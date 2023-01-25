Fabrizio Romano provides fresh update on Manchester United's pursuit of Marco Reus

Manchester United is yet to lodge a bid for Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus this month, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Reus, 33, has been a central figure at Signal Iduna Park for more than a decade, helping his boyhood outfit lift five trophies. He has also helped BVB finish as Bundesliga runner-up five times and reach the UEFA Champions League summit clash once during his successful stint.

A technical operator blessed with passing and shooting, the German has entered the final six months of his contract at Dortmund. In light of his uncertain future, he has been speculated to seal a winter move to Manchester United and Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr for a cut-price fee.

Manuel Veth @ManuelVeth



The Source on Marco Reus’ future: “Nothing is impossible at the moment.”The #BVB captain is a free agent this summer and has been linked with a move to #RBLeipzig and Saudi lately. MLS under the “right circumstances” could also be an option should he not renew. @Transfermarkt Source on Marco Reus’ future: “Nothing is impossible at the moment.” The #BVB captain is a free agent this summer and has been linked with a move to #RBLeipzig and Saudi lately. MLS under the “right circumstances” could also be an option should he not renew. @Transfermarkt https://t.co/kmj5v4YXGp

Speaking to YouTube channel The United Stand, Romano shed light on Manchester United's pursuit of Reus in the ongoing window. He said:

"I'm told it's true that they had some conversations with the agents of Marco Reus. He's one of the players they considered, they spoke to, so it's true that they had some conversations, but at the same time, I'm told that at the moment, it's not a negotiation."

Romano claimed that the Red Devils have not tabled a bid for the former Borussia Monchengladbach playmaker. He continued:

"So, Manchester United didn't make any bid to Marco Reus, they are not in advanced talks to sign Marco Reus in the summer, so at the moment, it's still a quiet situation. It's just a conversation and it's absolutely normal for a top club like United to explore a number of options, to speak to agents, to speak to players."

Overall, Reus has scored 156 goals and contributed 117 assists in 368 appearances across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund so far.

Manchester United, on the other hand, has snapped up Wout Weghorst and Jack Butland from Burnley and Crystal Palace on their respective short-term loan deals in January so far.

Manchester United step up transfer interest in 24-year-old Eredivisie attacker: Reports

According to The Sun, Manchester United are closely keeping tabs on AZ Alkmaar star Jesper Karlsson with the intention of signing him permanently in the upcoming summer. Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag is an admirer of the Swede, who is being scouted as a potential offensive competitor for Jadon Sancho's spot in their squad.

Karlsson, 24, has established himself as one of the best stars in the Eredivisie since joining AZ from IF Elfsborg for around £2 million in the summer of 2020. He has scored 37 goals and laid out 28 assists in 105 matches across all competitions for his current club.

Sancho, on the other hand, has failed to justify his £73 million transfer fee since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021. He has missed the Red Devils' last 15 games, stretching back to October.

Poll : 0 votes