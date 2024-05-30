Fabrizio Romano provides update on Alisson's future at Liverpool amid recent transfer links to Saudi Arabia

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that both Alisson Becker and Liverpool are focused on continuing together next season amid recent links to the Saudi Pro League.

Alisson, 31, has established himself as one of the most complete goalkeepers in the world since joining the Reds from AS Roma in a £67 million deal in 2018. He has helped the Merseyside outfit lift eight trophies, including the 2019-20 Premier League title.

Earlier this week, Foot Mercato reported that Saudi outfit Al-Nassr are interested in luring Alisson away from the Anfield outfit. Cristiano Ronaldo's outfit are also said to be keen to sign Manchester United pair Raphael Varane and Casemiro in the upcoming transfer window.

Now, Romano has claimed that Alisson is set to continue as Liverpool's first-choice shot-stopper in the 2024-25 season. He wrote on X:

"Understand Liverpool are planning with Alisson as part of their squad for next season despite Saudi links. There were approaches from Saudi clubs in March but nothing advanced, concrete so far. Alisson and Liverpool's priority is to continue together."

Should Al-Nassr opt to convince the Reds to sell their star goalkeeper, they would likely hand him a significant pay hike. The ex-Roma man would fill the void left by David Ospina's potential exit this summer.

Alisson, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2027, endured an injury-ravaged campaign at the Merseyside outfit. He registered 11 shutouts and shipped 32 goals in 32 overall outings this season.

Overall, Alisson has made 263 appearances across competitions for the Reds, keeping 114 clean sheets and conceding 236 goals. He will next be in action in Brazil's friendly clash against Mexico on June 8.

Liverpool target opens up on recent links

Feyenoord star Justin Bijlow has admitted that he is ambitious enough to consider an offer from a top club. When asked about the links to Liverpool and Arsenal, he replied (h/t X/@DaveOCKOP):

"Those are two very nice clubs. Of course, it is always nice to be mentioned at big clubs. What I'm just saying: I'm ambitious. As long as I play for Feyenoord, I will give everything for that and first I just want to focus on the Dutch team [ahead of the UEFA Euros]."

Bijlow, 26, has emerged as one of the best goalkeepers in the Eredivisie over the last three seasons. He has kept 54 shutouts and conceded 151 goals in 143 overall matches for his boyhood club so far.

Should the Netherlands international join the Reds, he would likely act as Alisson Becker's backup. He would potentially replace Caiomhin Kelleher, who is believed to be on his way out after a breakout season.