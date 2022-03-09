Fabrizio Romano provides update on Barcelona loanee Philippe Coutinho's future at Aston Villa

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is keen to sign Barcelona loanee Philippe Coutinho permanently this summer.

The Brazilian joined Gerrard's side on loan from Barcelona until the end of the season during the January transfer window.

He made just 16 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions and scored two goals in the first half of the season. Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez had reportedly deemed the former Liverpool star as surplus to requirements.

Philippe Coutinho has rejuvenated his career at Aston Villa. The midfielder has had a massive impact on the club's performances in recent weeks.

Villa has the option to sign Coutinho permanently from Barcelona for €40 million. Romano has suggested Barcelona are eager to part ways with Coutinho, but the Premier League club will wait until May to make a decision on his future with the club.

"Steven Gerrard would love to keep Philippe Coutinho at Aston Villa. Buy option clause available for €40 million, board wants to wait until May and then make final decision, while they're happy with Coutinho. Barcelona want to sell Coutinho, they're waiting for Villa to decide," said Romano on Twitter.

Philippe Coutinho led Aston Villa to a 4-0 victory over Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday. The Brazilian scored a goal and provided an assist. The Barcelona loanee has scored three goals and provided three assists in seven appearances for the club. He has become the focal point of Villa's attack in recent weeks.

Aston Villa are likely to sign Coutinho permanently from Barcelona this summer

Philippe Coutinho was widely regarded as one of the best attacking midfielders in the world prior to his move from Liverpool to Barcelona in a deal worth £142 million in January 2018. The Brazilian failed to live up to expectations during his time with the Catalan giants, scoring just 26 goals in 106 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Barcelona are going through a transition phase under Xavi Hernandez. The club has improved a lot in recent months. They currently sit in third place in the La Liga table, just seven points behind second-placed Sevilla with a game in hand over Julen Lopetigui's side. Barcelona have won four of their last five league games.

The La Liga giants will therefore be keen to continue their progress under Xavi by signing his top transfer targets this summer. Barcelona are, however, in a dire financial situation and will need to part ways with some fringe players to raise the funds required to make new signings. Xavi Hernandez's side will be keen to sell Philippe Coutinho permanently this summer.

Aston Villa parted ways with Dean Smith midway through the 2021-22 campaign and appointed Steven Gerrard as his replacement. The Villains have shown signs of improvement under Gerrard and currently sit in eleventh place in the Premier League table.

Villa have shown a willingness to spend in recent transfer windows. The spent £38 million to sign Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City last summer. The club are likely to back Gerrard financially this summer. The former Liverpool midfielder is believed to be eager to sign Philippe Coutinho permanently.

