Fabrizio Romano provides update on Real Madrid's reported interest in Arsenal star William Saliba amid recent rumors

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano shared an update on Real Madrid's reported interest in securing the services of Arsenal star William Saliba this summer. Los Blancos have been on the hunt for good defenders to strengthen their backline.

Ad

In the ongoing season, Real Madrid have suffered quite a bit from notable injury absences. Multiple defenders, including Eder Militao, Jesus Vallejo, and Dani Carvajal are still unavailable to play. The likes of Antonio Rudiger and David Alba have also suffered with injuries this season.

Questions have also been raised on the inconsistent performances of their replacements such as Ferland Mendy and Lucas Vasquez. Therefore, Los Merengues have been on the lookout for strong defenders with Arsenal centre-back William Saliba recently being linked to them.

Ad

Trending

However, journalist Fabrizio Romano's latest update downplayed rumors linking William Saliba to Real Madrid. In his GiveMeSport newsletter, he wrote:

“Real Madrid like Saliba, we mentioned that; but there’s nothing more to say at the moment. No talks, no negotiations, he’s key player for Arsenal and nothing is really happening apart from appreciating one of the best defenders in the world.”

Ad

William Saliba has helped maintain 15 clean sheets in 36 appearances for the Gunners this season across competitions. The 23-year-old has become one of the key players in Mikel Arteta's side and the club. Saliba's partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes has worked exceptionally well for them as well.

Real Madrid star Arda Guler keen on staying at the club despite reported Arsenal interest

Arda Guler - Source: Getty

According to Relevo (h/t Tribal Football), Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler is keen on staying at the club despite Arsenal's reported interest. The Gunners are reportedly interested in securing his services this summer with a lack of regular gametime under Carlo Ancelotti.

Ad

Arda Guler moved to the Bernabeu from Fenerbahce for a reported €20 million in the summer of 2023. In 29 appearances (1082 minutes) for Real Madrid across competitions this season, he has contributed three goals and five assists. Despite his lack of minutes, the Turkey international wants to succeed at his dream club and fight for his position.

Meanwhile, Arsenal could benefit from a signing like Arda Guler. The 20-year-old would boost the Gunners' attack, who seem to be in need of reinforcements. The north London side are reportedly looking to reform their front line amid inconsistent displays from the likes of Kai Havertz.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback