×
Create
Notifications

Fabrizio Romano says Barcelona working on 3 free agent signings after Andreas Christensen deal

The Catalans are set to sign three more free agents in the summer transfer window.
The Catalans are set to sign three more free agents in the summer transfer window.
Muhammed Shijas
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 15, 2022 09:03 PM IST
Rumors

Barcelona are reportedly looking to sign three free agents in the summer after recently completing a deal for Andreas Christensen. According to Fabrizio Romano, Barca have set their sights on Cesar Azpilicueta, Franck Kessie and Noussair Mazraoui, who will all be free agents this summer.

Barcelona had an excellent winter transfer window as they signed some impressive players to the squad. The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Adama Traore, Ferran Torres and Dani Alves have all contributed immensely to the club ever since their move to Catalunya.

Ferran Torres' deal was the only one where Barca paid a transfer fee estimated to be around €55 million. The rest of the transfers were loan deals and free transfers.

After Andreas Christensen deal set to be completed, Barcelona are working for Noussair Mazraoui, César Azpilicueta and Franck Kessié, as expected. 🔵🔴 #FCB€6.5m net salary per season ready for Kessié, almost €5m add-ons included for Mazraoui. Plan confirmed. ⤵️ twitter.com/reshadrahman_/…

It looks like Barcelona will continue their strategy of signing players for free as the Catalans have reportedly signed Andreas Christensen. The Chelsea star will be a free agent this summer and Barca have already met the player's personal terms.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Catalans are set to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, Ajax star Noussair Mazraoui and Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta this summer. All three players' deals with their respective clubs will expire at the end of the season as it appears they have no interest in extending their contracts.

Fabrizio revealed that Barcelona have a €6.5 million net salary per season offer for Kessie and a €5 million plus add-ons-included offer for Mazraoui on the table. Barca expect Kessie and Mazraoui to accept these offers in the coming weeks.

Barcelona secure an impressive win over Osasuna in La Liga

Barcelona played some delightful football when they faced Osasuna in a recent La Liga fixture. The Catalans thrashed Osasuna 4-0 and ended up moving into third place in the points table.

Xavi's men clearly dominated the entire game and the 4-0 scoreline did justice to how good they were. The likes of Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Ricard Puig were among the goals.

"This is the way" — Xavi on #BarçaOsasuna https://t.co/X1woCGxeGS

The Catalans are currently unbeaten in their last 10 matches in all competitions. However, this record could be on the line next week when they face their arch-rivals, Real Madrid in La Liga.

Also Read Article Continues below

Barca are currently 12 points behind Los Blancos. A win over Madrid in the El Classico would reduce the gap between the two clubs to nine points.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी