Fabrizio Romano says Cristiano Ronaldo's future could affect Manchester United's pursuit of 19-year-old attacker

Manchester United could reportedly be in the market for a replacement for Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are interested in signing RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko. The Premier League giants' move for the Slovenian will depend on Cristiano Ronaldo's future.

#mufc will have to wait what happens with Cristiano Ronaldo, before doing any deals with as striker such as Benjamin Sesko. [@FabrizioRomano, United Stand YT]

Salzburg's plan was not to sell Benjamin Sesko this summer, but rather next year. We'll know if #mufc want to do a deal in the coming days. [@FabrizioRomano, United Stand YT]

The five-time Ballon d'Or has handed in a transfer request at Old Trafford. He is believed to be keen to move to a club that will give him the chance to play in the Champions League next season.

Manchester United signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus last summer for £13 million. They had hoped the forward would be able to lead them to their first Premier League title in nearly a decade.

The 37-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 campaign, scoring 24 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions. Despite the Portugal international's consistent displays, United endured a dismal campaign. The Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League table, thereby failing to qualify for next season's Champions League.

As per Marca, Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid. The forward is willing to take a massive pay cut to force through a move to the club. Manchester United could, therefore, attempt to sign a striker if the former Juventus star leaves this summer.

Benjamin Sesko caught the attention of Manchester United thanks to his performance for RB Salzburg last season. He scored 11 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions. Despite his inexperience, the 19-year-old is seen as one of the brightest prospects in Europe.

Manchester United could attempt to sign a proven goalscorer to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was arguably Manchester United's talisman last season. The Portugal international's departure is likely to leave a massive hole in the club's attack. The Red Devils could attempt to sign a proven goalscorer to replace the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

As per Manchester Evening News, Victor Osimhen could be a potential target for Erik ten Hag's side. The Nigerian enjoyed an impressive campaign last season, scoring 18 goals in 32 games in all competitions.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen on Manchester United links

'They are just rumours of the market. I'm fine here. I am very happy to play with Napoli and we will see in the future."

#ManUnited #MUFC #ManchesterUnited #ManUtd #MUMUfootball

[🗣️:Corriere dello Sport]

The 23-year-old pace, dribbling, physicality, and work rate make him the ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

