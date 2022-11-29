Families of Iran national team members threatened with torture and jail time ahead of crucial FIFA World Cup clash against USA - Reports

Families of Iranian football players have been threatened with torture and jail time by their own regime ahead of Team Melli's crucial World Cup fixture against arch-rivals, the United States (via The Daily Mail).

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is intimidating their footballers with dire consequences if they refuse to sing the national anthem at the tournament.

A meeting between the IRGC and the Iranian stars took place after their opening match against England, where Carlos Quieroz's side remained quiet when the anthem was played, a source informed CNN.

Shailesh Shrivastava @ShriShailesh



Sometimes, not singing national anthem becomes true patriotism.



#Iran football players refuse to sing national anthem before their #FIFAWorldCup opener in support of anti-hijab protesters.Sometimes, not singing national anthem becomes true patriotism. #Iran football players refuse to sing national anthem before their #FIFAWorldCup opener in support of anti-hijab protesters.Sometimes, not singing national anthem becomes true patriotism.https://t.co/Si2gczPSNS

Players were also warned of violence and torture if they supported groups protesting the Islamic Republic's regime.

In their second match against Wales, Iran's players sang the national anthem before winning the tie 2-0. After the game, many IRGC officers were tasked with closely monitoring the players and their coaching staff as they were restricted from interacting with people outside their base.

A source revealed that (via The Daily Mail):

"There are a large number of Iranian security officers in Qatar collecting information and monitoring the players.

"In the last game against Wales, the regime sent over hundreds of these actors supporters in order to create a false sense of support and favor amongst the fans. For the next game against the US, the regime is planning to significantly increase the number of actors into the thousands."

The team's refusal to sing the national anthem in their opening World Cup game was an act of protest against their regime, who have been facing fierce demonstrations in the country following the death of Mahsa Amini.

The 22-year-old died while in custody of the Moral Police, which sparked nationwide protests, resulting in the deaths of at least 450 people, while another 18,000 were arrested.

Iran face do-or-die clash against political rivals, USA

Following a humiliating 6-2 loss to England in their first game, Iran resuscitated their World Cup campaign with a 2-0 defeat of Wales on matchday two.

With three points in the bag, Team Melli are now second in Group B, trailing the Three Lions by just one point and on the brink of reaching the last 16.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad Iran vs USA, 29th of November at 20.00 CET.



You don't want to miss this one. Iran vs USA, 29th of November at 20.00 CET.You don't want to miss this one.

Standing in their way are their worst political rivals, the United States, who are also gunning to reach the knockout stages and sit in third place with two points.

Although even a draw would be enough to confirm their place in the next round, Carlos Quieroz's side won't be aiming for anything less than a win here.

Get Brazil vs Switzerland Live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group B in FIFA World Cup 2022? England USA Wales Iran 592 votes