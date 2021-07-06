FC Porto show interest in signing out of favor Liverpool winger - Reports

Portuguese giants FC Porto are interested in signing out-of-favor Liverpool winger Harry Wilson this summer, according to journalist Duncan Castles (via Empire of the Kop).

Harry Wilson has been at Liverpool since 2005. Despite coming through the youth ranks, Wilson has hardly seen any first-team action at Liverpool, making only two appearances for the Reds. The youngster spent last season out on loan at Championship side Cardiff City.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast (via HITC), Duncan Castles said Porto manager Sergio Conceicao has himself been urging the club into signing the Liverpool winger.

Castles spoke about Wilson on the Transfer Window podcast:

“What I’m hearing, what I’m told, is that there’s now interest from FC Porto in that player and that interest is driven by Sergio Conceicao, the coach who led them to the title last season and provided significant success in the Champions League.”

Harry Wilson seems to have no future at Liverpool at the moment. A move to Champions League regular FC Porto could help the 24-year-old rekindle his career.

With the emergence of Harvey Elliott, Wilson has fallen down the pecking order and will be sold before his contract at Liverpool expires in 2023.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

👀 | Porto want to sign Harry Wilson from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.



[@DuncanCastles] pic.twitter.com/aS5NhWsDy0 — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) July 5, 2021

Liverpool are in dire need of new attacking players this summer

Liverpool will need backups for star forwards Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah as the pair will spend early 2022 playing for their respective countries in the African Cup of Nations. With Jurgen Klopp's men expected to be in the title race, the Reds will need strength and depth in their attacking positions.

The transfer rumors surrounding Harry Wilson to Porto coincide with Liverpool showing interest in signing Porto's attacking midfielder Otavio Monteiro. The 26-year-old is a versatile player capable of playing on either flank.

Apart from Salah and Mane's involvement in the African Cup of Nations, Liverpool are likely to let fringe players like Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino and Xherdan Shaqiri leave this summer to generate funds for new signings.

Journalist confirms that Porto are interested in Harry Wilson 👇https://t.co/jWMg9r1LGc — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) July 6, 2021

Also Read: David James' column - Euro 2020: 5 players who deserve more playing time

Check out the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano, completed signings, loan deals and more.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee