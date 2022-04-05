Fenerbache join AC Milan in race to sign 26-year-old Liverpool star: Reports

Liverpool cult hero Divock Origi has been approached by Turkish giants Fenebahce, as per Turkish publication Takvim. This comes amid interest from AC Milan.

Calcio Mercato reported that the Liverpool striker has agreed a deal in principle with AC Milan to join them at the end of the season.

Origi's contract at Anfield expires this summer and foreign clubs will be allowed to sign the Belgian on a pre-contract.

The Rossoneri seemed to be in the driver's seat to land the 26-year-old but Fenerbahce are set to make an eleventh-hour attempt to hijack the deal.

As per Takvim, Fenerbahce president Ali Koc traveled to England to hold talks with the former Lille attacker's representatives.

The Istanbul club are believed to have offered the 32-time capped Belgian international a three-year contract.

Milan, on the other hand, have offered the Liverpool fan-favourite a four-year deal.

The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk Origi on the secret to being a super sub:



“I like to analyse the opposition watching the game, I try to spot the weakness so that I’m ready to change the game when I come on.” [LFC] Origi on the secret to being a super sub: “I like to analyse the opposition watching the game, I try to spot the weakness so that I’m ready to change the game when I come on.” [LFC] https://t.co/mD9r7zhskE

It will be interesting to see where the 26-year-old ends up ahead of the next campaign.

Origi has garnered legendary status at Liverpool over the years despite the fact that he was never a regular in the starting XI.

However, the Belgian had some memorable moments for the Merseyside club for which he will always be remembered.

The versatile striker has won five trophies during his eight-year spell at Anfield, including the Premier League and the Champions League.

He has made a total of 171 appearances for the Reds during his time at the club, scoring 40 goals and providing 17 asssists.

Despite his clutch performances whenever required, the versatile attacker has struggled for playing time this season.

He has played just 533 minutes of football for Jurgen Klopp's side this campaign across all competitions. However, his output is still brilliant with five goals and three assists.

Following the arrival of Luis Diaz in January, Origi has fallen further behind in the pecking order. He desperately needs a move this summer.

Should the Liverpool star choose AC Milan over Fenerbahce?

Like Liverpool, AC Milan is one of the most iconic football clubs in world football.

The Rossoneri are finally bouncing back under Stefano Pioli after years of struggle.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“I would say the Champions League [is my career highlight] when we won it. It's a kid's dream. The feeling of something that you've visualised since you were a kid.” Divock Origi:“I would say the Champions League [is my career highlight] when we won it. It's a kid's dream. The feeling of something that you've visualised since you were a kid.” #awlive [lfctv] Divock Origi:“I would say the Champions League [is my career highlight] when we won it. It's a kid's dream. The feeling of something that you've visualised since you were a kid.” #awlive [lfctv] https://t.co/4fbylKqjU9

The seven-time Champions League winners are leading Serie A at the moment. It would be an incredible achievement for them if they can win the Scudetto.

Choosing AC Milan over Fenerbahce should be an absolute no-brainer for the Belgian attacker.

