Feyenoord set to snap up Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson on loan deal - Reports

According to The Mirror, Eredivisie side Feyenoord have turned their sights to Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson on deadline day. The Dutch club are set to snap up the Englishman on a season-long deal.

Feyenoord are looking to bolster their attacking options following the departure of Dutch forward Steven Berghuis to Ajax. The club were linked with a move for Manchester United’s Amad Diallo a couple of days back. However, the youngster sustained a training-ground injury which led to the deal falling through.

Reiss Nelson set for move to Feyenoord https://t.co/Tw4NvQNQ5E pic.twitter.com/yBfBNsl69x — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) August 30, 2021

Speaking on the failed move, Feyenoord technical director Frank Arnesen told Algemeen Dagblad:

"He has been injured, it is canceled. Too bad, everything was settled. I’ve talked a lot with the people at Manchester United, but it’s more sensible to let him recover at that club. It may be a while before he is back."

Feynoord have now lined up a move for Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson. The Englishman has struggled to break into the starting side since coming up from the club’s academy.

Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson set for Feynoord switch

Reiss Nelson in action for Arsenal during the 2019-20 season

Nelson enjoyed a thrilling loan spell with Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga back in 2018. He returned to Arsenal where he made 22 appearances and scored three goals, but has since struggled for first team action.

The 22-year-old forward has featured more for the Arsenal U-23 side of late, making just two appearances for the senior team last season. Nelson is believed to be keen to join the Dutch outfit as he looks to get more playing time under his belt. Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Brighton are also reportedly looking to snap up the Arsenal man on a season-long loan deal.

Back in May, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admitted while he was willing to give Nelson more playing time, it was difficult fitting him in given the competition in the squad. Speaking to Metro, Arteta said:

“With Reiss I would like to give him more [minutes]. He’s a boy who trains really hard, he wants to do extra all the time but it’s very difficult at the moment with the players that we have to fit him.”

Reiss Nelson will be optimistic about a loan move out of the Emirates this season. Both parties will assess their options for a permanent move depending on how the loan spell unfolds.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra