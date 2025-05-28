FIFA chief Gianni Infantino has asked non-Saudi Club World Cup teams to try and convince Cristiano Ronaldo to join them: Reports

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino has reportedly asked non-Saudi Arabian clubs participating in the Club World Cup to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese legend's contract with his current club, Al-Nassr, is set to expire in June 2025.

There's been widespread speculation about Cristiano Ronaldo's future since he finished another disappointing season with Al-Nassr. The Knights of Najd failed to qualify for the AFC Champions League and went trophyless for the second consecutive season. However, Ronaldo won the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot for the second time, having scored 25 goals in 30 league appearances. The Portuguese superstar has yet to renew his contract with Al-Nassr, with reports suggesting he's interested in participating in the Club World Cup.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has asked non-Saudi participants of the Club World Cup to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. The chief wants Ronaldo to take part in the tournament to further promote it. Meanwhile, the Portugal icon is expected to decide his future in the next two weeks, per the report.

Cristiano Ronaldo's participation in the Club World Cup could increase its viewership and give the tournament a much-needed boost. Moreover, his archrival, Lionel Messi, is also set to take part in the competition with Inter Miami. Therefore, it is an opportunity for the two legends of the game to face each other once again.

Apart from Messi's Inter Miami, European giants such as Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, and Benfica are set to take part in the competition. Ronaldo's former clubs, Real Madrid and Juventus, will also participate in it.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly received two contract proposals after seemingly hinting at his Al-Nassr departure: Reports

On May 26, Cristiano Ronaldo wrote a cryptic post on social media, allegedly hinting at his departure from Al-Nassr. The Portuguese talisman's words came after their 3-2 defeat to Al Fateh in their final Saudi Pro League clash of the season. He wrote:

"This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all."

According to journalist Santi Aouna of Foot Mercato (h/t SPORTBible), Cristiano Ronaldo has two concrete offers on the table following his cryptic post on social media. The first one is a renewal offer from Al-Nassr, while the other one is a proposal from their rivals, Al-Hilal.

Al-Hilal can reportedly offer him a contract as lucrative as Al-Nassr and also enable him to play in the Club World Cup. In an interesting turn of events, Ronaldo signing for Al-Hilal could see him play against his former club, Real Madrid in the tournament in the group stages.

The report further suggests that Ronaldo will weigh all options and is expected to make a swift decision regarding his future. Meanwhile, the Club World Cup is set to begin on June 13.

