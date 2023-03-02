FIFA considering new ‘Emi Martinez rule’ to prevent goalkeepers from distracting penalty shooters: Reports

Emi Martinez's antics at the World Cup final have forced FIFA to tweak their penalty rules. They are now looking to introduce a change that would prevent goalkeepers from talking to or distracting penalty-takers.

Argentina dramatically won the FIFA World Cup in December 2022, with France missing two of their four penalties. Martinez saved Kingsley Coman's spot-kick, while his antics helped distract Aurélien Tchouaméni, who put his effort wide.

FIFA are now keen to avoid a repeat and are reportedly ready to introduce a new rule. MARCA claim that they are looking to protect the penalty-takers and stop goalkeepers from interacting with them before the penalty is taken.

Emi Martinez on the proposed penalty rules change

Emilian Martinez was quizzed by ESPN regarding the proposed changes and he laughed them off.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper claimed that he was not bothered by it as he saved the penalties he needed to help Argentina win Copa America and the FIFA World Cup. He said:

"I always said that after the Copa América, I don't know if I would do it again. I already saved the penalties that I had to save. And now the same thing happened to me, I don't know if I'm going to save a penalty in 20 years, maybe not, but I had to tackle them in the Copa América and in the World Cup. I was able to stop them and help the team win, that's enough for me. We will always have to adapt to modern rules and what FIFA wants, so there will be no problem. We will adapt."

Martinez spoke about his antics at the World Cup final and claimed that it was because of the French fans. He said:

"I did it because the French booed me. Pride does not work with me. We suffered a lot. We thought we were in control but they managed to come back. It was a very complicated game. Our destiny was to suffer."

Emi Martinez added:

"They had one last chance to win [Kolo Muani's late shot]. Luckily I was able to stop it with my foot. This is a moment I've always dreamed of living, I have no words for it. I left very young for England and I would like to dedicate this victory to my family."

Emi Martinez is now a target for Tottenham Hotspur as they look to sign a replacement for Hugo Lloris.

