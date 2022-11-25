FIFA World Cup 2022: England make important decision on starting line-up for USA clash - Reports

England manager Gareth Southgate is set to name an unchanged starting lineup for the Three Lions' FIFA World Cup clash with the USA, as per the Athletic.

Southgate's men made a tremendous start to their FIFA World Cup campaign, thrashing IR Iran 6-2 in their opener.

Goals from Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish, and a double from Bukayo Saka did the damage for England.

It was a scintillating performance from the Three Lions, who played with real attacking intent and were dominant throughout.

Southgate is set to name the same lineup that defeated Iran when they face the USA on Friday, 25 November.

This means Jordan Pickford will continue in goal, with Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Harry Maguire, and Luke Shaw in defense.

Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, and Mason Mount will be in midfield, with Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, and Raheem Sterling in attack.

There were fears over Kane's availability after he picked up a knock in the win over Iran.

However, Southgate has quashed suggestions that his knock is a major injury of any sort.

They are up against a USA side that had seemed to be heading toward a win over Wales in their FIFA World Cup opener.

Timothy Weah put the States in front in the 36th minute, but Wales' Gareth Bale scored an 82nd minute penalty to help his side scrape a 1-1 draw.

England can confirm qualification to the last 16 with a win over Gregg Berhalter's side and Southgate is set to stick with his men that were so impressive against Iran.

Southgate reacts to England's 6-2 win over IR Iran in their FIFA World Cup opener

Southgate is not getting carried away by England's win

Southgate claimed that his side's victory over Iran was a good marker but that the team must be better heading forward.

He said (via BBC Sport):

"It's a great start but we're going to have to be better. To win by that margin - to play as we did for the majority of the game - we've got to be really happy. That's a great marker to put down."

The Three Lions boss was unhappy with the manner in which England conceded their two goals in the thrashing of Iran:

"But we shouldn't be conceding two goals at that stage of the match and we'll have to be right on our game against the States."

He feels that the side lost their concentration in moments, but he wants the 1966 FIFA World Cup winners to be on the right track:

"We had, I think, 24 minutes of added time across the game, so it's a long time to focus - but we just lost concentration and when we play at a slower tempo, we're nowhere near as effective. I'm a miserable so-and-so and I should be more excited, but I've got to keep the team on the right track and we will have to be better."

