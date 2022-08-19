"First talks" - Pedro Almeida says Barcelona have opened discussions to sign 26-year-old Ligue 1 star 

Barcelona are interested in signing Nice defender Youcef Atal this summer. The Catalan giants are seemingly focused on signing a right-back before the close of the transfer window.

According to Pedro Almeida, the Spanish club have begun negotiations with Nice over a potential transfer for the Algeria international.

Atal joined Nice from Algerian club Paradou AC in 2018. He enjoyed an incredible debut campaign with the French club, scoring six goals in 29 Ligue 1 appearances. The defender has been a crucial member of the Ligue 1 outfit over the last few years. He has scored 10 goals and provided seven assists in 86 appearances in all competitions.

The 26-year-old endured an injury-hit 2021-22 campaign but ended the season with two goals and two assists in 18 Ligue 1 games and helped Nice finish fifth on the league table. The right-back has also accumulated 27 international caps for Algeria and helped his country win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Atal has emerged as a transfer target for the Blaugrana. Xavi Hernandez's side parted ways with Dani Alves at the end of last season. As per Barcablaugranes, the club are keen to part ways with American right-back Sergino Dest.

The youngster joined the club from Ajax in 2020 and has thus far failed to live up to expectations. He has been unable to maintain consistency and nail down a regular place in the club's starting line-up.

Sergi Roberto recently signed a contract extension with Barcelona. Despite the Spain international's undoubted technical ability, the 30-year-old lacks the mobility, speed, and tenacity to play as a right-back regularly.

Barcelona will be keen to part ways with Dest before making a move for Atal to create space in the squad for the Algerian's potential arrival. According to the Daily Post, Manchester United are interested in signing Dest this summer.

The Red Devils have endured a dismal start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign as they have lost their first two games. Their dismal defensive displays were one of the main reasons behind their downfall.

The club have signed centre-back Lisandro Martinez from Ajax and left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord this summer and could therefore attempt to strengthen the right side of their defense before the close of the transfer window. Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have been highly consistent over the last 12 months.

Erik ten Hag's side are believed to be willing to offer £14.3 million for Sergino Dest, whereas Barcelona are reportedly holding out for a fee in the region of £17 million.

